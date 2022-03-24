U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Sqid Signs Agreement with Metavesre Company "Tagspace"

·4 min read

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID). is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement with tagSpace Pty Ltd (tagSpace). As part of this agreement both SQID and TAGSPACE will collectively look at opportunities to expand and capitalise on opportunities in "E-sports" market segments. As part of signing this agreement SQID has invested A$100,000 in a cryptocurrency ITO undertaken by tagSpace.

Athan Lekkas, Chairman and CEO of Sqid Technologies said today:

"tagSpace gives people the tools to create, share and monetise Augmented Reality content for Web 3.0 as well as a web browser to view and interact with that content, all overlaid onto the real world using patented technology. tagSpace is like a combination of Canva/Squarespace (to make content) and Google Chrome (to view content), but for Web 3.0.

tagSpace's proprietary platform delivers Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, designed specifically to enable anyone to create their own citywide AR experiences in less than one hour, with no code required. tagSpace has been in business for 7 years, is backed by well-known investors and has existing big-name customers. All of its underpinning technology is already in the market, it is live and demonstrable today. tagSpace is offering the opportunity to invest in an established company that is at the intersection of 3 rapidly expanding markets; Metaverse, Web 3.0 and Augmented/Mixed Reality.

tagSpace's existing clients include Telstra, Deutsche Telekom, Destination NSW, QLD Government as well as numerous music festivals and corporate events."

Paul Martin, Founder and CEO of tagSpace Pty Ltd said today:

"tagSpace makes it incredibly easy for anyone to make their own location-based Mixed Reality (MR) experiences that can play out in a space as small as their living room, as big as a stadium or even throughout an entire city. The tagSpace platform includes a MR Metaverse, MR creation tools and suite of analytics.

To date, tagSpace has operated a B2B2C SaaS business model, but we will shortly be opening up our platform so that anybody can create, share and monetise their creations.

This will open up new revenue-generating opportunities for anyone or any business, which is why we are excited to partner with SQID as a key investor with expertise in E-Sports and fintech.

tagSpace Mixed Reality works by mixing computer graphics with a view of the real-world - either through a smartphone camera or via special hardware such as holographic smart glasses."

The ITO offers professional and sophisticated investors within section 708(8) and s708(11) of the Corporations Act 2001 exposure to the Metaverse, NFTs, Cryptocurrency, Mixed Reality business segments.

On behalf of the SQID Technologies Limited board of directors.

Contact details:

Athan Lekkas

Anoosh Manzoori

CEO

SQID Advisor

SQID Technologies Limited

Shape Capital Pty Ltd

athan@sqidpayments.com.au

anoosh@shape.capital

+ 61 3 8620 6400

+ 61 3 8620 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE: SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

About tagSpace

TagSpace Pty Ltd is a privately-held, Australian-based software technologies company that provides a "no code" solution for users to create, share and monetise "Mixed Reality" (MR) experiences. Their patented, proprietary platform provides MR experience creations tools as well as browsing capabilities that allow users to "look through" their phone to see the real world mixed with virtual computer graphics objects.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694492/Sqid-Signs-Agreement-with-Metavesre-Company-Tagspace

