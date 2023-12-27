Chile’s SQM Reaches Lithium Mining Accord With Codelco

(Bloomberg) -- SQM, the world’s second-largest lithium producer, reached a framework agreement to hand over a majority stake in its prized Chilean brine assets to state-owned Codelco in exchange for extending operations for three more decades.

If ratified, the deal will allow the new public-private partnership to continue producing from and investing in one of the world’s richest sources of lithium. It’s also a critical first step in the Chilean government’s model for opening up new areas for producing the key component in electric-vehicle batteries in the energy transition.

After several months of talks, the two negotiating teams led by SQM Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Ramos and Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco reached the initial agreement for the development of the Salar de Atacama operations for 2025-2060, according to statements released by the companies on Wednesday.”

US-listed shares of SQM jumped as much as 6.6% in after-hours trading.

Contracts Through 2060

The new operating company, in which Codelco will have a majority stake, will begin in January 2025, subject to certain conditions being met. It will assume SQM’s current contracts until their original expiration date of December 2030, and then transition to new contracts through 2060, according to the statements.

Codelco will share in profits from the start, and from 2031 the state firm will see its participation increase to 50.01% of production.

While the agreement favors the state-owned company, SQM investors may still find some relief in the deal, given that the private operator’s current contracts expire in 2030. American Depositary Receipts in the company have dropped more than 20% this year.

A finalized agreement would also give President Gabriel Boric’s government a much-needed victory in its new public-private model for lithium development.

Chile has the world’s largest lithium reserves, but it’s been losing market share as output remains restricted to two operations on a single salt flat. An agreement between SQM and Codelco will allow authorities to offer similar public-private partnerships elsewhere on other salt flats.

President Boric unveiled a new model to develop the lithium industry in April, saying the state will take a controlling stake in future public-private partnerships in brine deposits considered strategically important. His administration left state copper giant Codelco in charge of negotiating terms on a case-by-case basis, including with the two incumbent producers, SQM and Albemarle Corp. Albemarle has contracts that run until 2043.

