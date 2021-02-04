U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.00
    +4.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,646.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,425.25
    +31.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,153.70
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    55.91
    +0.22 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.68
    -0.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1310
    +0.0260 (+2.35%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    -2.65 (-10.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0540
    +0.0380 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,058.64
    +1,942.90 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.66
    +36.67 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,507.82
    -8.83 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,502.07
    -144.43 (-0.50%)
     

SquadCast adds video podcast recording

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Remote video podcasting is surprisingly still something of a Wild West these days. Given the massive sums of money currently being pumped into the category -- not to mention the fact that pretty much all podcasting became remote podcasting in 2020 -- you’d expect there to be a more unified solution. Many still continue to rely on catchall teleconferencing software to get the job done (full disclosure: I’ve been recording my podcasts on Zoom during the pandemic).

It’s not for lack of trying of course. A number of companies are vying to become the Zoom or Skype of remote podcasts, including, notably, Zencastr. SquadCast is another big name in the space. The company claims a pretty big footprint, though, again, its primary competitors are still non-specialized video calling apps.

While those platforms are generally reliable and ubiquitous, they do have their drawbacks: namely recording quality. SquadCast’s big selling point has been higher-quality recording than those services where sound is something of an afterthought. This week, the Oakland-based company is adding video recording to the mix.

“We were on an upward trajectory before COVID, but demand during the pandemic has resulted in over 280% growth in both revenue and customer acquisition,” CEO Zachariah Moreno said in a release. "Since Video recording is our most requested feature by current, past, and prospective customers, it was the natural next step to continue to move the needle in virtual recording for podcast professionals."

The platform is adding the feature for existing customers starting this quarter. The latest beta version of the software records video locally as separate files at 720p. Once the recording is over, it will convert the files into MP4 or WebM.

SquadCast's version 3.0 beta with Studio Quality Video Recording consumer plans start at $40/month up to $300/month. Zencastr began rolling out its own video recording feature in beta over the summer.

Zencastr is testing a video podcasting tool in limited beta

Latest Stories

  • Large Option Traders Making Aggressive Bets On GameStop, Nokia

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 51.1% and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares tumbled 8% on Tuesday as the WallStreetBets-fueled short squeeze appears to be winding down for the time being. A flurry of large option trades in the two highly shorted stocks were mixed in nature on Tuesday as investors decide whether or not the short squeeze is over for good. The Trades: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large trades of GameStop and Nokia options. Here are a handful of the biggest: At 9:44 a.m., a trader bought 3,181 GameStop put options with a $75 strike price expiring on Friday at the ask price of $12.50. The trade represented a $3.97 million bearish bet. At 10:39 a.m., a trader bought 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.36. The trade represented a $1.36 million bullish bet. At 10:45 a.m, a trader sold 381 GameStop put options with a $200 strike price expiring on Friday near the bid price at $124. The trade represented a $4.72 million bullish bet. At 11:02 a.m., a trader bought another 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.40. The trade represented a $1.4 million bullish bet. Related Link: Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock. Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there’s no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively small size of the largest PayPal trades by institutional standards, they were likely not institutional hedges. Short Squeeze Volatility: GameStop and Nokia are two of the popular stocks that WallStreetBets and other retail traders have targeted in recent weeks in triggering short squeezes in some of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. In the past month, shares of Nokia spiked from under $4 to as high as $9.79 before dropping back down to around $4.50 on Tuesday. GameStop, which has the highest short percentage of float of any stock on the market, has been even more volatile. Shares skyrocketed from as low as $17.08 in January to new all-time highs of $483 this week before giving up a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday. GameStop shares were last trading at around $100. Even prior to the pandemic, both companies were struggling. In 2019, Nokia reported just $7 million in profits, its first positive net income since 2015. GameStop’s 2019 revenue was down 3% and it reported a net loss of $673 million. The WallStreetBets community helped drive a short squeeze in GameStop and other stocks that ultimately led to Robinhood and several other brokers limiting or banning buys of the most volatile stocks. The squeeze also hit hedge funds that were short GameStop and others extremely hard. Melvin Capital reported a 53% loss for the month of January and was forced to take $2.75 billion emergency investment from Citadel and Point72 Asset Management. Benzinga’s Take: The two largest GameStop option trades are short-term in nature, suggesting they are plays on the current short squeeze. The Nokia call purchases, on the other hand, don’t expire for nearly two years and maybe bets on the strength of the company’s underlying business. The $1.4 million Nokia call purchase has a break-even price of $6.40, suggesting at least 40.9% upside for the stock over the next two years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without ThemHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Alibaba Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    My husband is intending to file a joint tax return, and told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working. Last year, while we were still married, he filed our joint return electronically against my wishes and without me knowing, and deposited the tax return in his bank account. Our divorce was finalized last November, so I no longer have access to his bank account.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Sherwin-Williams sets 3-for-1 stock split

    Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the paints and coatings company said it will implement a three-for-one split of its common stock, effective April 1. The company said it was setting the stock split "to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors." The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend, payable March 31, with shareholders of record on March 23 receiving two additional common shares for each share they own. The stock closed Tuesday at $710.54, which would imply a post-split price of $236.85. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 23.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Ackman Raises Bet on Housing in Texas, Hawaii, Las Vegas

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager William Ackman is raising his bet that the migration of Americans to warmer, lower-tax cities is here to stay.

  • Is Li Auto Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Since going public on the Nasdaq in July last year, the market has been kind to Li Auto (LI). Since the listing, shares of the Chinese EV maker have climbed by 93%. However, when comparing the impressive share haul to the market moves made by some of its domestic and international competitors (Nio, XPeng, Tesla), Li is actually a bit of a laggard. The company is also behind in the development of its ADAS (advanced drive assist systems) capabilities. In fact, it doesn’t even have a full EV offering yet, as it currently only has a hybrid EREV (extended range electric vehicle) SUV - the 6-seater Li ONE – for sale. These last two reasons are why Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu advises investors to stay on the sidelines with LI. While Yu awaits “more clarity on its BEV and autonomous driving roadmap,” the analyst actually has good things to say about the company. So far, Li’s decision to go down a different route to its peers has paid off. The Li ONE’s “attractive value proposition” has resulted in excellent sales in China, where Yu thinks part of the appeal could be down to consumers’ reluctance to take the full EV route just yet. Each quarter has also seen an increase in Li ONE deliveries. The company already announced 4Q deliveries reached 14,500, beating its guidance for 11,000 to 12,000 deliveries, and a big improvement on the third quarter’s 8,700 deliveries. Even with fewer stores and a smaller social media following, Li actually outsold XPeng, which leads Yu to believe “LI has been laser focused on operational efficiency from early on.” The company is also well aware it needs to eventually offer better vehicle autonomy and a 100% EV vehicle and is “likely accelerating internal developmental efforts on these fronts.” However, a fully electric vehicle could still be 24-36 months away, and Li has also yet to “prove it can roll out in-house capabilities in ADAS/AD.” Based on all of the above, Yu has a Hold rating on LI shares, while his $35 price target implies a ~14% upside from current levels. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) So, that’s Deutsche Bank’s view. The rest of the Street, on the other hand, appears to have no such worries. Barring one more Hold, all 6 other reviews say Buy, coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is a confident one and, at $43.64, suggests upside of 42% over the next 12 months. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Amid Growing Apple Car Speculation?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Silver Plummets, and Gold Sells off Sharply Following the CME Margin Hike

    The precious metal complex (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) traded under pressure, with all precious metal futures contracts closing sharply lower on the day.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. and South Africa variants. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • Bankruptcy Judge Lets Tyson Feed 54,000 Cows Amid Ranch Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge protected a much-needed cash infusion for Easterday Ranches Inc., helping ensure that its 54,000 cattle will continue to eat.The cattle farm in Washington state filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday after its only customer, Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., sued for more than $200 million, claiming it was being billed for the upkeep of bovines that don’t exist, court papers show. Tyson slashed payments to the ranch, and Easterday quickly ran low on cash, threatening its ability to feed the animals.The business projects it will run out of cattle feed on Thursday, according to court papers. But Tyson has agreed to wire $1.75 million to the ranch so it can replenish its feed, Maxim Litvak of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones said in an emergency bankruptcy hearing Wednesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt subsequently approved a motion barring creditors from laying claim to the money.Death RiskWithout the order, Easterday would have been “forced to terminate operations, which would have the drastic effect of putting approximately 54,000 cattle at risk of death,” Co-Chief Restructuring Officer T. Scott Avila said in a court declaration.“It would obviously be an environmental disaster to not be able to feed that cattle and allow that cattle to wither away and die,” Litvak said in the hearing Wednesday. “That is obviously not something the debtor would ever allow to happen.”“We’re following the proper procedures through bankruptcy court to ensure that all cattle that remain at Easterday feedlots are properly cared for,” a representative for Tyson said in an emailed statement before the hearing. “Tyson Foods is not taking action that subjects these cattle to risk. To the contrary, Tyson is keenly focused on the health and well-being of the cattle that remain at Easterday Ranches.”The cattle ranch is part of an 18,000-acre farm that also grows potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in southeast Washington. The farm business sells grain to the ranch to feed the cattle, and Tyson reimburses the ranch for the cost of raising the animals.Invoice Fraud The problem, Tyson alleges, is that many of the cattle it was paying to feed didn’t exist. Fraudulent invoices led Tyson to overpay for the purchase and feeding of cattle by more than $200 million, the meat giant alleges in a lawsuit filed last month.A former top official of Easterday Ranches “freely admitted” to creating phony invoices in conversations with Tyson, Richard Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones said in the hearing. Members of the family that managed the businesses have since relinquished control of the farm, he said.Tyson cut payments to Easterday, but still paid the ranch’s vendors directly prior to the bankruptcy, according to court papers. Tyson also asked for a court-appointed receiver to take over the ranch, which then filed for bankruptcy.The farming segment of the business will also file for bankruptcy, likely within the next week, Pachulski said.The case is Easterday Ranches Inc., 21-00141-WLH11, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington (Spokane/Yakima). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.(Updates with contents of hearing beginning in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qualcomm shares drop as chip supply constraints hold back sales

    Qualcomm Inc shares fell 7.6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company said that semiconductor supply constraints that have roiled the industry were hampering its sales growth. The results come as chip shortages force automakers such as General Motors Co on Wednesday to cut production at multiple plants. While Qualcomm does not make the chips that are holding up automotive plants, the company works with some of the same chip contract manufacturers that are backed up.

  • Pfizer Is Ready, Even For COVID-19 Variants

    This week is all about healthcare with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Regeneron Pharmaceticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reporting earnings. But, what is under the spotlight is the effort pharmaceutical and biotech companies are making to combat COVID-19 or more precisely, the vaccine. Pfizer was the first who brought it to the market and gained FDA approval along with using the ground-breaking mRNA technology successfully. Pfizer's Scientific Success To give you a better idea of how big its scientific success is, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) gave up on both of its coronavirus vaccine candidates on Monday after the company failed to produce favorable results in early-stage clinical testing. Although they appeared to be safe, neither succeed in producing stronger immunity. On a brighter note, Merck may well have a winner on its hands with its novel anti-inflammatory therapy, MK-7110 that could be the drug that doctors desperately need to save hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms. The phase 3 clinical trial data revealed promising data that patients treated with MK-7110 had a 50% lower risk of death or respiratory failure compared to those given a placebo. But, this doesn't diminish the fact that Pfizer's candidate plays a huge role in avoiding this scenario altogether. Covid-19 Variants Especially since Pfizer is ready to respond if COVID-19 variants demonstrate evidence of evading its vaccine. Last Thursday, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stated its vaccine was only 49% effective against B.1.351, the highly contagious strain found in South Africa. On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) also revealed its one-shot vaccine was less potent against it, with its 66% effectiveness overall dropping to 57% against the South Africa strain. Not surprisingly, Pfizer's revenue exceeded estimations. Pfizer Earnings Revenue rose 12% to $11.68 billion from $10.44 billion during the same quarter last year which is better than the $11.43 billion that analysts expected. Adjusted EPS amounted to 42 cents, slightly under the expected 48 cents. The bottom line is that Pfizer's decade-long conversion into a pure-play, science, and innovation-company was put to the ultimate test with the pandemic and Pfizer delivered. Alongside demonstrating its scientific capacity, the dramatic shift in strategy along with rebranding started paying off. 2021 Forecasts The pharma giant improved its prior full-year earnings guidance from $3 to $3.10 to the range between $3.10 to $3.20. The forecast revenue range is between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion as Pfizer expects to sell about $15 billion in coronavirus vaccine doses with an adjusted pretax profit in the high 20% range of revenue. Joining Forces With Sanofi At the end of January, Sanofi announced that it has entered into an agreement with Germany's BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to support the manufacture and supply of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is being co-developed with Pfizer. Scientific development is one thing, and the administration of vaccines is another. The market is now reconciling that slowness in COVID vaccine response means the pandemic's impact may last longer than hoped. But without Pfizer's efforts, there would be no economic recovery to discuss. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Pfizer Is Ready Even for Covid-19 Variants appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGaming Activision Blizzard Is Expected To Show It Won The 2020 GameGoogle Smashed Top And Bottom-Line Wall Street Estimates© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taxes in retirement: What happens after your husband or wife dies

    One of the most common retirement tax planning errors I see is specific to married couples: not accounting for the tax changes that will occur once one of the two spouses dies. For example, using data from the SSA’s 2017 Period Life Table, we can calculate that, for a male/female couple both currently age 60 and in average health, there will be, on average, 11.3 years during which only one spouse is still alive. When one of the two spouses dies, there is generally a decrease in income, but it’s typically somewhat modest as a percentage of the household’s overall income — especially for retired couples who have managed to accumulate significant assets.