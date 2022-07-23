Squalene Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Evolving Opportunities with Amyris Inc. & ARISTA Industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Squalene Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses . The squalene market is estimated to grow by USD 55.23 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.39% as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Netherlands, and Sweden are the key markets for the squalene market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The major end-user segments of the squalene market, such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics will facilitate the squalene market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Squalene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Squalene Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers : Factors such as increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for anti-aging products will drive the growth of the Squalene Market.

Challenges: Stringent safety regulations on UV sun care products might hamper the market growth.

Squalene Market - Company Profiles

The squalene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The squalene market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Gracefruit Limited, KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Seadragon, and Sophim.

Few companies with key offerings:

Amyris Inc. - The company provides naturally produced sugarcane-derived squalene as an alternative to shark-derived squalene.

Seadragon - The company offers OMEGA-3 DHA products sourced from algae and byproducts of fish.

ARISTA Industries - The company provides squalene from sharks as a specialty marine oil product.

BOCSCI Inc. - The company provides Squalane - CAS 111-01-3 for application as an emollient and moisturizer.

Gracefruit Limited - The company provides Olive Squalene.

Squalene Market - Segmentation Analysis

By End-user, the market is classified into cosmetics and personal care products, food supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, and ROW.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the squalene market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Squalene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries France, China, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Gracefruit Limited, KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Seadragon, and Sophim Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Cosmetics and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Food supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amyris Inc.

10.4 ARISTA INDUSTRIES

10.5 BOCSCI Inc.

10.6 Gracefruit Limited

10.7 KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD.

10.8 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

10.9 Micro Capsule Technologies

10.10 New Zealand Green Health Ltd.

10.11 Seadragon

10.12 Sophim

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

