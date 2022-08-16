The squalene market is estimated to grow to USD 198 million by 2027 from USD 143 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8%

ReportLinker

The growth in the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to be a major driver for squalene demand in the future. The increase in pharmaceutical R&D activities has led to a rise in potential applications of squalene in several end-use sectors.

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Squalene Market by Source Type, Vegetable Source, Biosynthetic, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841065/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing R&D activities in the oncology segment, along with increasing spending on oncology medicines, are expected to drive the market. For instance, experimental studies have shown that squalene-supplemented diets lead to increased performance of the immune system. In addition, laboratory studies have confirmed that squalene enhances the function of macrophages (a macrophage is a type of white blood cell that kills microorganisms, eliminates dead cells, and stimulates immune system cells). Furthermore, it exhibits anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that make it suitable for use in the pharmaceuticals industry.



Animal-sourced squalene was the second-largest source-type in terms of value, in 2021.

According to the National Geographic magazine, at least 5 of 202 COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies across the globe rely on animal-sourced squalene. According to the New York Times, 68.5% of the global population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the demand for animal-sourced squalene will increase till everyone gets vaccinated, which is expected to be by the end of 2024.



Cosmetics was the largest end-use industry in squalene market, in terms of value, in 2021

The squalene market’s sustainability in the cosmetics industry depends on the skincare segment of the industry.Squalene has various applications in all the different categories of the skincare segment, such as facial care, hand & body care, and sun care.



The rising consumer awareness of using high-quality products and willingness to pay for premium products are the major factors driving the demand in the region. The growing awareness of dangers related to exposure to the sun is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market in the skincare segment of the cosmetics industry.



North America was the second-largest squalene market, in terms of value, in 2021

The North American squalene market is witnessing moderate growth owing to the maturity of the industrial sector in the region.The rise in consciousness about beauty care and increased availability of advanced products are driving the demand for squalene in the region.



The stringent regulations enforced by the governments for environmental protection and skepticism associated with animal-sourced squalene have led to an increase in the demand for biosynthetic squalene.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key players profiled in the report include Amyris, Inc (US), SOPHIM (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca (Portugal), Arbee (India), Oleicfat S.L. (Spain), NZ Green Health Ltd. (New Zealand), Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Cibus (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for squalene is based on source-type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for squalene.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the squalene market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on squalene offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for squalene across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global squalene market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the squalene market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841065/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



