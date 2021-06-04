Square may make a 'hardware wallet' for Bitcoin

Square may make a Bitcoin hardware wallet, says Jack Dorsey. In a 13-part Twitter thread , the executive laid out his thinking for what that device would look like if Square were to release one. “Bitcoin is for everyone,” said Dorsey. “It’s important for us to build an inclusive product that brings a non-custodial solution to the global market.”

Square is considering making a hardware wallet for #bitcoin. If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community. We want to kick off this thinking the right way: by sharing some of our guiding principles. — jack (@jack) June 4, 2021

To that point, any potential hardware wallet from Square would include some kind of phone integration. “An uncompromising focus on mobile interaction is likely to include the most people,” said Dorsey. At the same time, he acknowledged that your phone can be a significant liability, especially in the context of a cryptocurrency wallet. Dorsey also mentions Cash app integration as an obvious inclusion, but notes he’s not sure a potential standalone device would necessarily need a small display.

If it sounds like Dorsey and Square haven’t completely settled on what a mainstream Bitcoin hardware wallet should look like, that appears to be the point. “If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community,” said Dorsey.