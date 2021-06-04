U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.38
    +36.53 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,745.15
    +168.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,811.35
    +196.84 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.91
    +6.66 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.69 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.30
    +20.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.41 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0630 (-3.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5140
    -0.7780 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,107.86
    -1,479.11 (-3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.27
    -23.88 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.04
    +4.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     

Square may make a 'hardware wallet' for Bitcoin

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Square may make a Bitcoin hardware wallet, says Jack Dorsey. In a 13-part Twitter thread, the executive laid out his thinking for what that device would look like if Square were to release one. “Bitcoin is for everyone,” said Dorsey. “It’s important for us to build an inclusive product that brings a non-custodial solution to the global market.”

To that point, any potential hardware wallet from Square would include some kind of phone integration. “An uncompromising focus on mobile interaction is likely to include the most people,” said Dorsey. At the same time, he acknowledged that your phone can be a significant liability, especially in the context of a cryptocurrency wallet. Dorsey also mentions Cash app integration as an obvious inclusion, but notes he’s not sure a potential standalone device would necessarily need a small display.

If it sounds like Dorsey and Square haven’t completely settled on what a mainstream Bitcoin hardware wallet should look like, that appears to be the point. “If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community,” said Dorsey.

While cryptocurrency hardware wallets aren’t a new idea (we’ve even seen some blockchain phones), a device from Square could be a major driver of mainstream adoption, particularly now that other financial services companies like Venmo have embraced the technology. A hardware device would also make Bitcoin tangible in a way that could help make the concept of cryptocurrencies more understandable to your average consumer. If Square ultimately decides to pursue the idea, Dorsey promised the company would set up Twitter and Github accounts dedicated to the project to allow people to follow its progress.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook will walk back controversial ‘newsworthiness’ rule for politicians

    Facebook will change one of its most controversial rules, following recommendations from the Oversight Board.

  • Panic's upcoming Playdate handheld will cost $179 but arrive with more games

    Panic increases Playdate price and will hold a video showcase event on June 8th.

  • Don't expect Saints Row, Metro, Dead Island or TimeSplitters at E3

    Deep Silver says those franchises won't be featured at Summer Game Fest either.

  • UPDATE 2-Square considering making bitcoin hardware wallet -Dorsey

    Payments firm Square Inc is considering creating a non-custodial hardware wallet for bitcoin, the company's chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday. Bitcoin wallets can be stored offline or online at cryptocurrency exchanges, venues where bitcoin can be bought and sold for traditional currencies or other virtual coins. With a non-custodial wallet, you have sole control of your private keys, which in turn control your cryptocurrency and prove the funds are yours.

  • Twitch streamers will soon give you emotes just for following

    Twitch will let streamers offer emotes just for following their channels, while subscribers will get animated emotes.

  • The best camera and photography gift ideas for dad

    Here’s a list of the best camera and photography gift ideas for dad, including mirrorless cameras, action cams, bags, tripods and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • TikTok Slaps its Way Toward Crypto Influence Supremacy

    Crypto influencers and businesses give their POVs on the FinTok phenomenon and its impact on retail investing. Where do people go to learn about cryptocurrencies? The knee-jerk answer to this question may say more about who you are asking than the dynamic reality of social media. If you have been a cryptocurrency adherent since Bitcoin’s debut, you might still look to mailing lists, where Bitcoin’s white paper was originally introduced. Depending on how and when you became involved in the crypto

  • Jack Dorsey Says Square Is Considering Developing a Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

    “If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community,” Dorsey said in the Twitter thread.

  • The best streaming boxes and sticks you can buy

    Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Alibaba, Google Among More Than 300 Companies Seeking Singapore Crypto Licenses

    Companies apply under the Payment Services Act, a comprehensive regulatory framework for companies handling activities relating to digital assets, including payments and trading.

  • Ethereum: All You Need To Know To Decide If This Crypto Is Worth the Investment

    Cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed in popularity recently and this trend shows no signs of slowing. Given all the talk around these digital assets, you might be wondering whether now is the time to...

  • Pixel Buds A-Series review: Impressive features for $99

    Google’s latest true wireless earbuds are a $99 version of the Pixel Buds it debuted in 2020. Surprisingly, the company kept nearly all of the features that made those buds such a good option for users who prefer Google Assistant.

  • Nigeria suspends Twitter operations, says platform 'undermines its corporate existence'

    Through its Ministry of Information and Culture today, the Nigerian government announced its decision to suspend the activities of social media platform Twitter in the country. The statement, made by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and signed off by his media aide Segun Adeyemi could see telecoms in the country prevent Nigerians from using Twitter. The Federal Government has suspended indefinitely the operations of the microblogging and social networking service Twitter in Nigeria.

  • Four babies died after being in this soothing rocker. Now Fisher-Price issues recall

    It’s the latest significant recall of a Fisher-Price baby product.

  • Army called in to boost Scotland’s vaccine rollout

    More British troops will be deployed to help speed up Scotland’s vaccine rollout as a new surge in cases casts further doubt over plans to ease restrictions across the mainland this month. More than 60 Armed Forces personnel will be sent to help administer doses in Lothian and Lanarkshire - two areas which have been hit by outbreaks fuelled by the more transmissible Indian variant of Covid-19. Much of the Central Belt and Dundee last week saw a planned journey into Level 1 from Saturday cancelle

  • Glazer offers key shares in 1st meeting with Man United fans

    Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer offered Friday to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as shares held by his family, marking an attempt to heal the rift that deepened after failing to engage with fans before being part of the ill-fated attempt to launch a European Super League. Talks on Friday marked the first engagement by the Glazers with fans since buying United in a leveraged takeover in 2005 that loaded debt onto the club and sparked years of protests. The dissent reached unprecedented levels last month when unrest around and inside Old Trafford led to United's game against Liverpool being postponed, leading to the owning family's pledge to attend a virtual fans' forum.

  • Vivendi in Talks to Sell 10% of Universal Music to Bill Ackman SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE is in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman while it prepares to spin off most of the world’s biggest music company.The potential transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($42.4 billion) including debt, Vivendi said in a statement on Friday, above the 30 billion-euro valuation ascribed to the business in 2019 when China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. acquired a sta

  • Rent the Runway Interviews Banks for U.S. IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Rent the Runway Inc. is interviewing banks in preparation for an initial public offering that could come as early as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Discussions are at an early stage and the company could still decide not to pursue an offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Rent the Runway, based in New York, raised funds last year at a valuation of $750 million, below its previous valuation of $1 billion, Bloomb

  • ECB Seen Pushing Ahead With Faster Bond Buying Until September

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will extend its phase of faster bond-buying through the summer to ensure the economic rebound after coronavirus lockdowns morphs into a sustained recovery, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.The majority expects the ECB to keep purchasing about 20 billion euros ($24.4 billion) worth of debt a week until September before slowing down. Most expect the

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Musk's broken heart sent BTC down nearly 7%.