JOBS:

Another 745,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 27

Filings up slightly after reaching the lowest level since November during the prior week.

Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The rumors of Square buying Tidal proved true. Square has bought a majority stake in Tidal for the equivalent of $297 million in cash and stock. Jack Dorsey, Square's CEO (and Twitter's, for that matter), explained the deal as a bid to find "new ways" for artists to get paid — he believes the success Square has had with sellers and the Cash App can translate to the music industry.

Jay-Z (who's already collaborating with Dorsey on a Bitcoin fund) is still involved, and will join Square's board of directors with influence over other products. The purchase also cuts out third party investors. Only the artists themselves hold Tidal's remaining shares, Square said. Tidal will operate independently if the deal closes as expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Dorsey wasn't too specific about his plans for Tidal in outlining the move. He stressed that Square would "start small" with the most important needs for artists, and he envisioned "new listening experiences" that would help fans connect, simplify merch sales and enable collaboration.

How well the combination works isn't clear. Square's seller and payment businesses are thriving, and it might give Tidal an edge when rival music services like Spotify have only dipped their toes into merch and have butted heads with the industry over royalties. Musicians might gravitate toward Tidal if they think they'll profit more from its tie-ins. 

With that said, Tidal might not have the user base to drive the changes Square wants. The service hasn't recently said how many subscribers it has, and it's believed to trail behind the tens of millions of subscribers at Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Square may either have to grow Tidal's audience or find ways to help artists regardless of where people are listening.

  • U.S. suspends tariffs on these U.K. goods and eases Airbus–Boeing trade tensions

    The U.S. will temporarily suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the U.K., in a major easing of trade tensions from a long-running dispute over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

  • ‘You just get on with it’: The Oxford professor carrying the world’s hopes of a coronavirus vaccine

    Sarah Gilbert tells Samuel Lovett how decades of experience (and raising triplets) helped her prepare for the challenge of a lifetime

  • Jack Dorsey’s cash app Square buys most of Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service

    Jay-Z tweeted that the ‘partnership will be a game-changer for many’

  • What is Elon Musk's Starship?

    Elon Musk's company SpaceX is building a vehicle that could transform space travel.

  • Apple's iPad Air 256GB drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

    Apple's iPad Air 256GB model with WiFi connectivity is down to an all-time low price of $680 on Amazon.

  • Exclusive: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC struggle to get export licenses

    The U.S. government has been slow to approve licenses for American companies like Lam Research and Applied Materials to sell chipmaking equipment to China semiconductor giant SMIC, several sources said, as the impact from global shortage spreads. Licenses for U.S. suppliers to ship much of an estimated $5 billion dollars' worth of parts and components still have not come through, industry sources said, though many companies sought them soon after the company was blacklisted in December. Certain licenses have been granted, including for small numbers of expensive equipment in recent days.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Waver as Traders Await Powell; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- After a muted market reaction to jobless-claims data, traders awaited clarity from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on how the central bank is perceiving the recent spike in Treasury yields.The S&P 500 wavered, following a back-to-back slide in stocks that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down to a two-month low. Bonds were little changed after benchmark 10-year yields approached 1.5%. Crude rallied as Saudi Arabia’s oil minister urged caution from producers.Read: Yield of 2.2% Is Priced by Equities in Citi Model: Taking StockPowell is expected to use his appearance at a Wall Street Journal event Thursday to reaffirm his looser-for-longer stance for monetary policy and to make clear he’d like to avoid a repeat of last week’s bond-market chaos. In a congressional testimony last month, the Fed chief downplayed concerns that rising yields would hurt the economy, instead declaring at one point that they were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook. The 10-year Treasury note yield briefly spiked to 1.6% on the next day.Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose slightly last week, underscoring the pandemic’s lingering restraint on the labor market recovery.Even after the recent selloff in stocks, the market has provided very few entry points. The S&P 500 has gone without a 5% drawdown since early November, the longest streak in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some key events to watch this week:The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.8%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.2036.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.4% to 107.45 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.47%.Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 0.732%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.6% to $62.28 a barrel.Silver depreciated 0.5% to $25.97 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • Goldman Says Market Overpricing Odds of Fed Rate Hike, In Relief for Bitcoin Bulls

    The Fed futures market now anticipates interest rate hikes in 2022, up from 2024 just four weeks ago.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower, Nasdaq slides by 2.7% as tech stocks sink further amid rising rates

    Stocks dipped Wednesday, extending losses from a day earlier as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Bipartisan bill would ban lawmakers from buying and selling stocks

    A bipartisan bill would ban members of Congress from buying or selling individual stocks.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you stay financially healthy in the pandemic

    Buffett has shared these bits of wisdom to protect your money from COVID.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • Oil Surges After Record U.S. Fuel Supply Drop From Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most in more than a week after a U.S. government report showed a record drop in domestic fuel inventories from the aftermath of a deep freeze that shuttered refineries in several states.Crude futures in New York climbed 2.6% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day streak of losses. U.S. gasoline inventories tumbled last week by the most since 1990 after a polar blast wiped out more than 5 million barrels a day of refining capacity in late February along the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Energy Information Administration data. Crude stockpiles swelled with refineries still shut.See also: Record U.S. Gasoline Decline Raises Prospect of $3 Pump Prices“The market expected some noise from the storm’s lingering effects,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Absent the magnitude of the changes, things came in pretty much as expected with the enormous product draw more than offsetting the record crude build.”The U.S. data also showed gasoline supplied, a gauge for demand, surged the most since May, supporting those who say the oil market needs more barrels from producers as OPEC+ heads into a meeting on Thursday. The group is poised to agree on a coordinated production hike to cool the rapid surge in crude prices.Oil has rallied more than 25% so far this year, shepherded by the OPEC+ alliance’s continued production curbs and expectations for demand to meaningfully rebound as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out worldwide. That strength though has paved the way for the alliance to unleash more barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying Tuesday that both the wider economic outlook and oil-market fundamentals continue to improve. The group could return the bulk of the 1.5 million-barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.There are two parts to the potential production ramp-up that OPEC+ will discuss. The first is whether the cartel will proceed with a 500,000-barrel-a-day collective increase in April. The second is the question of how Saudi Arabia could phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day.“Elevated price levels will incentivize the cartel to taper their output cuts, but given the uncertainty, the market is likely to be on edge heading into tomorrow’s meeting,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. In the U.S., the decline in both gasoline and distillate inventories coincides with a spate of refinery outages left in the wake of the cold snap: Plants processed crude at the lowest level on record last week. While some refineries, like Motiva Enterprises LLC’s Texas site, have been able to restart key processing units, many that shut due to the freeze are still in the process of making repairs or restarting operations.Meanwhile, much of the crude production hit by the cold temperatures has been restored. Crude supplies grew by a record 21.56 million barrels, signaling weak demand from refiners at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $50,000 Level as Investors Turn Cautious

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin turned lower in Asia, dipping below the closely watched $50,000 level Thursday amid a wider mood of caution in financial markets.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 3.8% and was holding at about $49,500 as of 2:38 p.m. in Hong Kong. The coin surged Wednesday to briefly trade above $52,000, about $6,000 shy of last month’s record.“After the massive drop from $58,000, this could be traders selling the bounce,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore.Bitcoin’s most ardent fans argue it’s consolidating before a run at a fresh record because the token is emerging as a hedge for inflation risk just as fears about price pressures escalate. Critics say Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble that’s destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.It seems that “cryptos are eating gold’s inflationary-hedge lunch,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, wrote in an email.Bitcoin slid 21% last week but is still up more than fivefold in the past year. On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl upward, suggesting a bullish move for Bitcoin.Meanwhile, more big-name investors are backing crypto. Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that billionaire hedge-fund manager Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have invested in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital.Exchange-Traded FundsIn Canada, new Bitcoin vehicles helped to woo a near-record $5.2 billion to the nation’s exchange-traded funds in February.The crypto sector is gaining more attention from regulators as it steps closer to the mainstream following Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase and signs of growing institutional investor interest.On Tuesday, Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.Gensler, who served as a CFTC chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior adviser to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”(Updates with comment in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Likely to Push Back on Bond-Market Doubts Over Fed Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will probably seek to convince suddenly skeptical financial markets on Thursday that the central bank will be ultra-patient in pulling back its support for the economy after the pandemic has ended.Rather than trying to cap rising long-term interest rates, Fed watchers expect Powell to use his appearance at a Wall Street Journal webinar to reaffirm the Fed’s determination to meet its revamped employment and inflation goals by keeping monetary policy looser for longer, and to make clear he’d like to avoid a repeat of last week’s disorderly bond market.“It’s not an issue of trying to talk down the market,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli. “But you do want interest rates to be aligned with the Fed’s objectives.”That’s important for the economy’s long-run health. If the markets and the Fed are in sync, they’ll work together to attain the central bank’s objectives of maximum employment and 2% average inflation under its new strategic framework.Long-term interest rates have climbed this year -- the yield on the Treasury’s 10-year note was 1.48% at 4:50 p.m. in New York Wednesday, up from under 1% at the start of 2021 -- as more widespread dissemination of vaccines to fight the virus and the promise of stepped-up government spending has fanned expectations of much faster economic growth ahead.Brainard PatientIn what was potentially a preview of Powell’s remarks, Governor Lael Brainard stressed on Tuesday how far the Fed was from meeting its objectives.“We have quite a lot of ground to cover,” she told a Council on Foreign Relations webinar. “It’s appropriate to be patient.”Brainard said that the speed of last week’s moves in the bond market had “caught my eye,” adding that she would be concerned if she saw disorderly trading, or a persistent tightening in financial conditions, that could slow progress toward the Fed’s goals.In congressional testimony on Feb. 23 and 24, Powell played down concerns that rising yields would hurt the economy, instead declaring at one point that they were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook.The markets blew up the next day, with the 10-year Treasury note yield briefly spiking to 1.6%.Investors also moved forward their expectations for the first Fed rate hike to early 2023 as they began to question the central bank’s commitment to keeping policy easy until inflation overshoots 2%.“Early 2023 strikes me as quite early,” said Goldman Sachs Group chief economist Jan Hatzius, who doesn’t expect a hike until 2024.PGIM Fixed Income chief economist Nathan Sheets said this won’t be the last time that the Fed is confronted by escalating long-term interest rates. He sees the 10-year yield climbing as high as 2% during the summer before tailing off by end year.The Fed has a variety of ways of pushing back against a yield run-up if it sees a need to do so.Guidance LiteFirst will come more words. Call it forward guidance lite.The central bank is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals.To help anchor yields, policy makers could become more explicit about when they’ll begin to scale back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida took a step in that direction last week, suggesting the current pace of buying would be appropriate for the rest of 2021.Policy makers could also be more definitive about what it would take for them to raise interest rates. They’ve said they will keep rates near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time. But those thresholds are somewhat amorphous and open to interpretation.After the words, would come action. The Fed could step up its bond-buying program or shift purchases of mortgage-backed securities into Treasuries.Operation TwistAnother option: a reprise of Operation Twist, in which the Fed eliminates its holdings of Treasury bills and puts the money into longer-dated securities. That would have the added benefit of alleviating downward pressure on bill rates, which are threatening to go negative.The Fed could also emulate its Australian counterpart and adopt yield curve control, seeking to cap yields of short-dated Treasuries -- a strategy that Brainard has spoken approvingly of in the past.Wrightson ICAP LLC chief economist Lou Crandall said Powell has to be careful about pushing back on interest-rate expectations baked into the Treasury market. The Fed’s next Summary of Economic Projections, which will be published after its March 16-17 policy meeting, might show a growing number of policy makers penciling in a rate increase in 2023.Powell could instead highlight the Fed’s new modus operandi for monetary policy under the framework it adopted last year.“He may try to focus the market’s attention on how much of a regime change there’s been in the Fed’s thinking,” Crandall said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.