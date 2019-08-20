Square Crypto hires Blockstream co-founder and Bitcoin Core contributor Matt Corallo

Square Crypto, the crypto initiative of payments company Square, has announced its second hire. The company has brought on Matt Corallo, a Bitcoin Core contributor and Blockstream co-founder. Corallo will work on open-source Bitcoin projects for Square Crypto. Prior to joining Square Crypto, Corallo was an engineer at Chaincode Labs, a Bitcoin technologies company.

The Square Crypto initiative was first announced in March. The firm will work towards building out the inchoate bitcoin and crypto ecosystem, separately from Square's own business interests in the market.