Square Enix Drops 15% After ‘Final Fantasy’ and Mobile Setback

(Bloomberg) -- Square Enix Holdings Co. shares suffered their worst intraday drop in almost three years after the company reported a 79% drop in operating profit.

Hopes for the well-reviewed Final Fantasy XVI to boost sales were dashed by the company’s downbeat earnings report Friday, driving the stock down as much as 15% in Tokyo on Monday. The Topix Index fell around 0.3%, while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index lost less than 0.1%.

“The Final Fantasy franchise’s profitability is weakening and improvements will take time,” Citigroup analyst Junko Yamamura said.

Tokyo-based Square Enix maintained its fiscal-year forecasts and increased sales by double digits in the first quarter. It has 10 analysts rating its shares a buy, 10 holds and no sell ratings.

“All sub-segments within Games were lower than expected,” Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note to investors. He has a hold rating on the stock. “Mobile 1Q revenue (-18% YoY) is a major reason why we have not rated Square Enix as Buy, given the saturation in Japan market and increased competition from the likes of NetEase in Japan.”

