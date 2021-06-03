U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.85
    -15.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.04
    -23.34 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.51
    -141.82 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.25
    -18.59 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.40
    -37.50 (-1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    27.52
    -0.68 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0340 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4106
    -0.0066 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2580
    +0.7140 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,676.57
    +901.22 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.60
    +24.10 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

Square Enix will show off 'Babylon's Fall' from PlatinumGames during E3

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Square Enix's E3 presentation on June 13th will include a fresh look at Babylon's Fall. First teased at E3 2018, the last time we got a look at the game was at a Sony State of Play livestream in 2019. Alongside Project GG, it's one of several original IPs NieR: Automata developer PlatinumGames has been working on behind the scenes. When we saw Babylon's Fall, we got some definite From Software vibes from the game. It will be interesting to see how it's evolved since then.

Square Enix has also promised to share a closer look at Life is Strange: True Colors, which the publisher plans to release on September 10th, and an update on Marvel's Avengers. Speaking of Marvel, the Eidos-Montreal game Square says it will premiere is likely to be the Guardians of the Galaxy project the studio has been working on since 2017, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. As with many of the other conferences scheduled for E3, we'll be live streaming during the proceedings. The Square Enix presentation starts at 3:15PM ET.

Recommended Stories

  • The official E3 2021 schedule includes Take-Two, Gearbox and WB Games

    With the start of E3 2021 a little more than a week away, the Electronic Software Association has shared the official schedule for the four-day virtual event.

  • What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2021

    Google I/O is done, and so is Microsoft Build — that means Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is the last high-profile software showcase for at least a month. If you’re one to take Apple at its word, this year’s WWDC is shaping up to be the “biggest and best yet,” which leads us to the obvious question: what does the company plan to show off this year? Short answer: a lot.

  • Dow ends marginally lower, snapping 5-day win streak despite upbeat jobs and service sector data

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes slightly lower Thursday, breaking a 5-day win streak, after gains in cyclical stocks seen benefiting from economic recovery failed to offset early losses in technology stocks, despite upbeat economic data on employment and service sector activity.

  • Crypto-Crash Aftershocks Hit Traders With 50% Premiums Vanishing

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors may have been pushing meme stocks “to the moon” earlier this week, but their crypto counterparts have been coming back down to Earth en masse.Hedging activity is on the rise and bullish bets are finding limited demand -- even with Bitcoin still almost 40% below its peak. These are rare times of restraint among day traders, who until last month’s $500 billion crash were famously in the throes of bullish mania.Another way of looking at it: A slew of market exce

  • BlackBerry is Reddit's latest meme stock

    The share price has shot up in recent days, while AMC is on another big run.

  • Apple updates AirTags to address stalking concerns

    Apple has updated AirTags in order to address privacy concerns associated with the Bluetooth trackers.

  • United Airlines plans to add 15 Boom Supersonic jets to its fleet

    he carrier plans to purchase 15 of Boom's Overture planes once the aircraft meets its "demanding safety, operating and requirements."

  • New Exxon board member Hietala brings business transformation experience

    Exxon Mobil's newly elected board member Kaisa Hietala says her work at Finnish refiner and biofuel producer Neste makes her more than just a champion of biofuels, she also has experience transforming a business. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 led a shareholder revolt last week to unseat three directors on Exxon's board and replace them with nominees in the first big boardroom contest at an oil major that made climate change the central issue. For most of her career, 21 years, Hietala worked at Neste.

  • As Fed Exits Credit, Investors See ‘Helicopter Parent’ Close By

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s plan to begin unwinding its unprecedented backstop of corporate debt is rekindling an idea that many have warned about: that investors are now convinced that the central bank will bail them out again if needed.From Neuberger Berman to Invesco Ltd., investors say that the Fed’s intervention at the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic provides a model to follow for future crises, which isn’t necessarily what the central bank wanted to communicate.Chairman Jerome Pow

  • Chinese central bank's digital yuan given trial by lottery

    China's capital Beijing will launch a lottery in June giving out free online wallets containing 200 digital yuan ($31.34) to winners, in another trial for the central bank's eCNY, according to a notice on the city's government website. The "red envelopes" - a reference to China’s traditional way of gifting cash - will be distributed to 200,000 lottery winners, who must download an app to use their prizes at designated merchants around the capital, according to the notice. China is a front-runner in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and has held trials in several major cities including Shenzhen and Shanghai.

  • Skincare Brand Paula’s Choice Said to Explore IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Paula’s Choice, which sells skincare products such as cleansers, sunscreen and moisturizers, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Seattle-based company, backed by private equity firm TA Associates since 2016, has held discussions with underwriters about raising $300 million or more in an initial public offering, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Paula’s Choice previously explored

  • Australia Grows, Turkish Lira Slumps, Oil Still in Demand - What's Moving Markets

    Australia’s economy expands faster than expected, AMC AMC Entertainment soars and crude continues to push higher. It may be the other side of the planet, but investors could do worse than taking a look at Australia’s economic fundamentals. “The economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue,” Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday, after keeping its policies on hold.

  • Indian Central Bank Seen Retaining Low Rates Policy: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.India’s monetary policy makers will likely maintain interest rates at a record low for a sixth straight meeting, while retaining their dovish bias for as long as needed to revive the economy from the pandemic.The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee will keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 4% Friday, according to all 44 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Th

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program that raised nearly $590 million

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Jefferies Blocks Short Sells in GameStop, AMC, MicroVision

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may

  • Let the crypto price wars begin, as Robinhood touts ‘commission free’ trade vs. Coinbase rivals

    Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill