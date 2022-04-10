U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,774.05
    +335.91 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

'Kingdom Hearts IV' features a new look for series protagonist Sora

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Square Enix

Square Enix is developing a new mainline Kingdom Hearts game, the publisher announced on Sunday during an event in Tokyo celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Kingdom Hearts IV sees series protagonist Sora return after 2019’s Kingdom Hearts III concluded the story arc that began with the original game in 2002.

The trailer Square Enix shared over the weekend opens with Sora waking up in a city called Quadratum. It’s a Tokyo-like metropolis rendered in a realistic graphical style that’s a significant departure for the series. After a new character named Strelitzia introduces herself to Sora, the city is attacked by a towering monster. As Sora runs off to face the threat, the trailer appears to seamlessly transition to gameplay. We see Sora complete an impressive parkour sequence that involves a collapsing building. After the title card, the trailer reintroduces Donald Duck and Goofy, who are searching for their lost friend.

There’s no word on a release date for Kingdom Hearts IV. But at the same event, Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, a new mobile title that fans in select markets will be available to beta test on Android and iOS this August.

Recommended Stories

  • Kingdom Hearts IV Announced, And Sora's Got An Updated Look

    As part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix just used a Sunday evening presentation in Japan to unveil two new Kingdom Hearts games, one of them being Kingdom Hearts IV.

  • Twitter reverses change that turned embeds of deleted tweets into blank boxes

    Twitter has temporarily walked back a controversial change that made it difficult for people to preserve deleted tweets

  • Google Fi cuts plan pricing, adds more high-speed data

    Google Fi is making its unlimited data plans more affordable.

  • First ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season three trailer teases a starship hijacking

    On Saturday, Paramount+ shared the first trailer for season three of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

  • Google blocks Russian parliament YouTube channel

    On Saturday, the company said it had “terminated” the channel, which airs meetings of Russia’s lower house of parliament, for a violation of the platform’s terms of service.

  • Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is down to $309 right now

    You can purchase the 64GB variant for $309, down from its usual $329 price.

  • 27 More Movies People Consider To Be "As Disturbing As They Are Beautiful"

    "Everyone should watch it, but only once."View Entire Post ›

  • Wax Studio’s Blockchain Brawlers Game Earns $357M in First Week

    Wax Studios says its new P2E game is more secure than Axie Infinity issues and hopes to best it on cost of entry, too.

  • How To Earn Millions Of Studs Quickly In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

    Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a very good game. In fact, I’d say it’s probably one of the best Star Wars games ever made. A big reason why is that it contains such a rich assortment of characters and ships from all the films, from the most widely known to those only true Star Wars diehards have heard of. However, many of these are locked and must be bought using studs. Other things in the game, like upgrades and extras, also require studs to unlock or access.

  • Buy 2 games, get 1 free at GameStop, and more of this week's best PlayStation 4 deals

    Save even more cash when you pick up these PS4 titles under $30.

  • ECB Grapples With War Gloom in Shadow of Knight: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: U.S. Officials Wary of Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItThe European Central Bank isn’t likely to ru

  • Fed’s Mester Sees U.S. Inflation Rate at More Than 2% Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she’s confident that the U.S. will avoid a recession as the Fed tightens policy, though the inflation rate will probably remain at more than 2% into next year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: U.S. Officials Wary of Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covi

  • Qualcomm: Soft Smartphone Outlook Merits Lowered Estimates, Says J.P. Morgan

    Qualcomm (QCOM) investors should prepare from some rocky months ahead, if J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee’s latest assessment is anything to go by. Due to expectations the global smartphone market will decelerate this year on account of slowing consumer spending, Chatterjee anticipates the lowered outlook for the smartphone market will “drive softer” QTL (qualcomm technology licensing) revenues as well as a “slight moderation” in QCT (qualcomm CDMA technologies) revenue and margins. This results

  • BTC Slides Below $43K During Bitcoin Miami Conference

    CoinDesk Managing Editor for Markets Brad Keoun discusses the lack of a market boost from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, as BTC slides below $43K. Plus, Keoun weighs in on what Janet Yellen’s recent speech means for the crypto space and short-term bitcoin price predictions.

  • Bank of America: SEC 'heading in right direction' on climate risk rule

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bank of America on Friday voiced support for the securities regulator's proposal requiring U.S.-listed companies to disclose their climate-related risks and greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unveiled the draft rule last month, aiming to help investors better understand the "actual or likely material impacts" climate-related risks will have on a company's business, strategy and outlook. "We think the proposal is constructive and headed in the right direction," said Paul Donofrio, head of sustainability at Bank of America, the country's second-biggest bank by assets.

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • Zhenro Doesn’t Make $20.4 Million of Bond Interest Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: U.S. Officials Wary of Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItZhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it was unable to pay interest on two dollar bonds before a grace period ended Saturday and warned it might

  • Week’s Best: Wells Fargo Settles Suit Over Its 401(k)

    Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the bank engaged in self-dealing with its employee retirement plan. It’s one of a raft of recent cases alleging that companies have mismanaged their retirement plans under the rules set out by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Barron’s Hall of Fame advisor Jim Stack got a lot right about the markets when he cautioned in December that the record highs wouldn’t last and that “there is a lot of money in today’s stock market that is not prepared for the potential risk of loss ahead.”

  • After volunteering to quit, ex-employee sues Wolfspeed over severance

    After volunteering to quit during a layoff round in 2018, a Wake County man thought he’d be entitled to more than $100,000 in severance. But that didn't happen.

  • New York Tax Break Bills Ready for Governor’s Signature

    (Bloomberg) -- Legislation offering tax breaks for New York homeowners, drivers, and cannabis businesses is headed to the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul as part of a $220 billion budget deal.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportUkraine Update: U.S. Officials Wary of Putin’s New CommanderNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Righ