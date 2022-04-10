'Kingdom Hearts IV' features a new look for series protagonist Sora

Square Enix is developing a new mainline Kingdom Hearts game, the publisher announced on Sunday during an event in Tokyo celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Kingdom Hearts IV sees series protagonist Sora return after 2019’s Kingdom Hearts III concluded the story arc that began with the original game in 2002.

The trailer Square Enix shared over the weekend opens with Sora waking up in a city called Quadratum. It’s a Tokyo-like metropolis rendered in a realistic graphical style that’s a significant departure for the series. After a new character named Strelitzia introduces herself to Sora, the city is attacked by a towering monster. As Sora runs off to face the threat, the trailer appears to seamlessly transition to gameplay. We see Sora complete an impressive parkour sequence that involves a collapsing building. After the title card, the trailer reintroduces Donald Duck and Goofy, who are searching for their lost friend.

There’s no word on a release date for Kingdom Hearts IV. But at the same event, Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, a new mobile title that fans in select markets will be available to beta test on Android and iOS this August.