Square Enix will debut the next Life is Strange game on March 18th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Square Enix will share details on the next Life is Strange game on March 18th. Next Thursday, the company plans to devote 40 minutes starting at 1 PM ET to its upcoming slate of games, with the next entry in Dontnod’s narrative adventure series headlining the presentation. With its April 1st release date quickly approaching, looter shooter Outriders will also get top billing.

The company also promised to detail multiple new games from Square Enix Montreal, its in-house mobile developer. The studio has been quiet since the release of 2016's excellent Deus Ex Go. And speaking of games you can play on your phone, there will be a segment devoted to Just Cause Mobile. Given Square Enix’s website says the game is “coming soon,” we can probably expect the company to share a release date. If you can’t catch the presentation, don’t worry. Engadget will have you covered with stories on all of the major announcements.

