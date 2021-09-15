U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Square Joins Crypto Patent Anti-Lawsuit Agreement

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Mobile payment services giant Square has signed on as the newest addition to the Cryptocurrency Non-Aggression Pact for potential patent lawsuits.

The new pact is a collective of tech companies in a license-sharing platform, which aims for a reduction of patent lawsuits. Square also joined the Open Invention Network, through which members pledge open access to patents for open source technology. 

This is the latest of similar moves from the mobile payments giant. Last year the company formed the Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance. It has similar intentions, as members pledge no lawsuits over crypto-related patents. It also includes a patent library accessible to all. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

