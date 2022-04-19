U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.00
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,389.00
    +76.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,963.50
    +55.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.20
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.11
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.50
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3004
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5910
    +0.5910 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,774.93
    +983.87 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.19
    +22.27 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,905.84
    +106.13 (+0.40%)
     

Square Peg on building its foothold in Southeast Asia

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Square Peg Capital, one of Australia’s largest venture capital firms with current assets under management of about $3 billion USD, is digging deeper into Southeast Asia. The firm is currently raising $550 million in new funding, and if its recent investment history is anything to go by, a good chunk of that will be invested into Southeast Asian startups.

Tushar Roy, partner at Square Capital, told TechCrunch that Southeast Asia has been the firm’s fastest-growing geographical footprint (it is also known for investments in Israel). Half of the firm’s last $275 million fund, called Fund 3, was invested in Southeast Asia. Across all its funds, Square Peg has now invested a total of about $250 million in Southeast Asia. It now has 18 companies in its portfolio from the region.

The ones that have been made public are: Cialfo; Chope; DoctorAnywhere; FinAccel; Kaodim; Neuron; OnLoop; Pluang; PropertyGuru; StashAway; Timo; and Wego.

Singapore-based edtech Cialfo gets $40M led by Square Peg and SEEK

The $550 million in new funding, which Roy said is set to close by in the next quarter, will be spread across two funds. One is an early-stage venture fund that will invest in seed through Series B stage tech companies across Southeast Asia, Australia and Israel. The second, called Opportunities Fund 2, will be for later-stage follow-on investments in Square Peg’s best-performing companies from its earlier funds.

Over the firm’s history, it has deployed $900 million and has a net IRR of 37%.

Square Peg’s first investment in Southeast Asia was about eight years ago, in WeGo. Since then, its interest in the region has ramped up considerably, especially in the last two years.

“I joined Square Peg seven years ago and almost from day one, I focused on Southeast Asia region. Roy said. “The first five years were us going from the region being a bit of a curiosity to us, essentially looking more deeply at the region to now doubling down, and it’s a key driver of strategy for our firm.” In 2000, just as COVID was ramping up, he moved to Singapore to establish Square Peg’s office there.

The pandemic accelerated investment in the region because deals were being done over Zoom, opening it up to investors without traveling. “It’s really through the period of COVID 2020, 2021 that you saw a massive acceleration in some of the international funds’ interest in this region, as more international funds set up offices in the region,” Piruze Sabuncu, partner and another member of Square Peg’s Singapore office said.

COVID and remote work also opened up new workers to help companies scale up. For example, Indonesian companies started working with employees in Vietnam, Singapore or India. “This really brought in the right level of talent to get to the next stage as well,” said Sabuncu.

As for the first-quarter slowdown in funding, Roy said “I think in founders’ expectations on valuations are a bit more muted then they were at the end of last year,” but there is still a small number of companies “that everyone wants to invest in and so the valuations are holding up, it’s continuing to go up in those cases.”

Square Peg’s next funds will focus on software as a service, consumer internet, fintech, health, education and the future of work, as well as a growing focus on Web3 or crypto-enabled business models.

Roy said Square Peg is interested in working with the founders for 5 to 10 years or more years to help them build “iconic companies.”

“You might see many funds around that have 30, 40 to 50 investments. In our funds, it’s much more typical to have 15 to 20 and that’s across three geographies,” said Roy. “What that leads to is a much more concentrated portfolio, not in terms of just capital, but also in terms of relationships. We really invest a lot of energy on a smaller set of people.”

Investors are doubling down on Southeast Asia’s digital economy

Recommended Stories

  • Meta institutional investors urge opposing re-election of two board members

    "We believe the lack of independence of board members Peggy Alford and Marc L. Andreessen is undermining the board's ability to adequately oversee the management team and represent shareholders' best interests," said Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE) in a filing. The group of 15 shareholders, including SHARE, the Illinois State Treasurer and Arjuna Capital, instead urged the nomination of new, highly-qualified independent directors, according to the filing.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX tops $2.1 billion valuation in new $135 million funding

    CoinDCX has raised $135 million in a new oversubscribed round at a valuation of $2.15 billion, it said today, as the Indian cryptocurrency exchange looks to aggressively expand its product offerings and talent base, including some to double down on compliances in the world’s second largest internet market. Coinbase Ventures, Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic and Kindred also participated in the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s new funding. In addition to allowing users to buy various tokens for as low as 100 Indian rupees ($1.3), CoinDCX also provides margin trading and the option to stake digital assets.

  • How Rich Are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest U.S. Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • 'Critical race theory' not what you may think it is, history prof says at Titusville event

    The version of 'critical race theory' assailed by conservative politicians and media critics is an intentional distortion, argued Butler

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]