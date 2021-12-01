U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,513.04
    -53.96 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,022.04
    -461.68 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,254.05
    -283.64 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,147.42
    -51.49 (-2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.71
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    -0.0090 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3277
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8060
    -0.3740 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,132.23
    -164.74 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,442.71
    -26.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.68
    +109.23 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,935.62
    +113.86 (+0.41%)
     

Square is rebranding itself as 'Block'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Payments firm Square plans to change its name to Block as cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologies become a bigger part of its business. On Wednesday, the company announced it will move forward with the rebranding on December 10th.

“The name has many associated meanings for the company — building blocks, neighborhood blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together at block parties full of music, a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome,” the company said in a blog post.

When Jack Dorsey co-founded Square in 2009 shortly after his first stint as CEO of Twitter, the company’s only product was its namesake card reader, which allowed merchants to process credit card payments with their phones. Since then, its business has expanded to include stock and crypto trading, money lending and more. This year, Square even bought a majority stake in Tidal. And it’s that expansion from that the rebranding is designed to encapsulate.

“We built the Square brand for our Seller business, which is where it belongs,” Dorsey said. “Block is a new name, but our purpose of economic empowerment remains the same. No matter how we grow or change, we will continue to build tools to help increase access to the economy.”

The move comes in the same week that Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter. Since 2015, he had led both Twitter and Square, a position that eventually led to pressure from activist investment firm Elliott Management. In a lot of ways, the rebranding is also reflective of Dorsey’s well-known enthusiasm for cryptocurrency. After all, this is the man who wanted the world to know he has a Bitcoin clock in his kitchen. He recently announced Square would build a Bitcoin hardware wallet, and “consider” a mining system.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: Buying the tech dip is a mistake when these 4 stocks offer ‘easier money’

    Each of these stocks has been "trampled on unjustly," the Mad Money host says.

  • Stocks drop as the U.S. reports its first case of the Omicron variant

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how markets are digesting the first confirmed Omicron COVID case in the U.S.

  • 2 Unstoppable Artificial-Intelligence Stocks to Buy for the New Year

    Many companies use the term "artificial intelligence" (AI) to generate hype, but few of them successfully integrate AI to grow their business. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) have used AI to drive their businesses. Upstart is using artificial intelligence to redefine how banks determine creditworthiness for loans.

  • Exclusive-Trump's social media venture seeks $1 billion raise -sources

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is seeking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices at several times the valuation it commanded in a deal with a blank-check acquisition firm in October, two people familiar with the matter said. Trump Media & Technology Group, which has yet to roll out the social media app it says it is developing, already stands to receive $293 million if its deal to list in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp is completed. Trump Media is now seeking to raise up to an additional $1 billion at a valuation of close to $3 billion, to reflect Digital World's share rally after Trump supporters and day traders snapped up the stock, the sources said.

  • 2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Reddit investors get dumped on because they cling to notions that monied interests are holding back their favorite meme stocks and endlessly cheer the next big short squeeze. There are actually some very smart investors on Reddit and quite a number of the stocks they discuss are very good, well-financed businesses that don't need their shares jawboned above penny stock valuations. Here are two of the most popular Reddit stocks that an investor can actually buy and hold for years to come.

  • Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) rocketed higher on Wednesday morning in response to a court ruling in its favor. The stock was up 70.2% at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday. So what  Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) attempt to avoid paying royalties on the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology that its COVID vaccine relies upon took another turn for the worse.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday after a prominent Wall Street analyst noted that the company's electric Mustang Mach-E is on track to outsell a key rival in 2021. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas noted that Ford sold 21,703 Mustang Mach-Es in the U.S. through October.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Up Strongly Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were up as much as 6% Wednesday, although it finished the day up only about 1.4%, still well ahead of the market in a volatile trading session. On Nov. 25, Micron and the Taiwanese semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) reached a settlement in a long-standing intellectual property dispute. To settle the claim by Micron that UMC stole secrets and leaked them to a Chinese customer, UMC agreed to make an undisclosed one-time payment to Micron.

  • Stocks drop as U.S. reports its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani runs down the CDC's report of the first case of the Omicron variant in the U.S., while Markets Reporter Ines Ferre breaks down how markets and travel sectors are reacting to this news.

  • Trade Alert: Chamath Palihapitiya At Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Has Just Spent US$10.0m Buying 6.1% More Shares

    Those following along with Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed 8% Today

    After soaring 13% Monday on the back of an optimistic note from analysts at National Bank Financial, shares of lithium mining stock Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) came crashing back down to Earth on Wednesday, falling 8.6% through 3 p.m. ET. In an after-hours announcement yesterday, Lithium Americas said it will be offering at least $225 million -- and potentially as much as $258.75 million -- worth of "convertible senior notes due 2027" paying a yet-to-be-determined interest rate. Lithium Americas intends to use the proceeds from this debt issuance "to repay its indebtedness" to multiple parties and also "for general corporate purposes."

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell 4.4% on Tuesday after comments by one of the telecom's key executives sparked concerns of slowing growth among investors. Speaking during the Wells Fargo Technology Media and Telecom Summit, AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh indicated that the strong customer growth the company experienced over the past year was likely to decelerate. "We suspect the activity level for postpaid in 2022 is probably going to subside," McElfresh said.

  • How to tell if a stock market dip is turning into a crash

    There are at least four signs that appear when equities are approaching the abyss.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

    For you unbridled growth investors, the stock that could make you a lot richer this month and well beyond is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). Sea has had a monumental run-up since the bear-market bottom 20 months ago.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks To Buy for 2022

    For investors looking to get away from this volatility and find more safety, holding dividend stocks in your portfolio can be an excellent decision. Two dividend stocks that pay an above-average yield and are incredibly cheap right now are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). AbbVie makes for an ideal buy-and-forget investment.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, December 1

    The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each erased earlier gains to dip into the red. Dana Peterson - The Conference Board Chief Economist and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss today’s market action.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped, Then Dropped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Wednesday morning, climbing 2.3% in the first couple minutes of trading before beginning to fall back. Tesla's first big pop seems to have been sparked by a bit of corporate theater. In an apparent poke at the phenomenon of whistleblowers trying to embarrass their bosses, Elon Musk tweeted last night that Tesla is now selling a "limited-edition Cyberwhistle" shaped like its still-unavailable Cybertruck.

  • Snowflake reports quarterly earnings

    The data-management focused company reported revenue that beat expectations, giving shares of Snowflake a boost during after-hours trading, reports Yahoo! Finance's Ines Ferre.

  • Do Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • CrowdStrike stock rises on earnings beat, outlook hike

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the cybersecurity company reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its forecast for the year.