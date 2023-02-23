U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.25
    +15.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,146.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,185.75
    +88.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.50
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.10
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8200
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,413.66
    +381.64 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.44
    +6.81 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Squared Financial to push ahead in emerging markets by naming Vusi Thembekwayo Chairman of the Supervisory Board Committee

·1 min read

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following successful expansion into emerging markets clients from a Cyprus base, Squared Financial will expand on the ground with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

Squared Financial Logo
Squared Financial Logo

Philippe Ghanem, CEO, comments: "We already opened offices in Lagos in December. I am pleased Vusi is happy to take on this role and it underlines our ambitions in the region".

Squared Financial intends to provide a mobile brokerage/payments solution to retail clients, such importantly combined with on and offline education.

"The combination of education and fintech is important for development. To do so on a cost efficient, easy to access basis is what, in my opinion, is required and appeals to aspirational youth" comments Vusi Thembekwayo, "and fits into the objectives I have been pursuing with MyGrowth."

Ongoing initiatives will make the company launch in Kenya and South Africa.

About Squared Financial

Squared Financial has 18 years of experience in fintech and trading. It offers global solutions to traders of all generations and backgrounds who are looking for an easy and sophisticated global gateway and provides them with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 instruments and services of financial assets backed with cutting-edge technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squared-financial-to-push-ahead-in-emerging-markets-by-naming-vusi-thembekwayo-chairman-of-the-supervisory-board-committee-301753519.html

SOURCE Squared Financial

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Nvidia earnings: Chip giant squeaks by Wall Street expectations, despite 46% drop in gaming revenue

    Nvidia beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line, despite a 46% decline in gaming revenue.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Time to Buy Alibaba (BABA) or Block (SQ) Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    This shortened week of trading will be highlighted by internet and technology services companies Alibaba (BABA) and Block's (SQ) quarterly reports.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising After Hours

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), which jumped 7% on fourth-quarter earnings. NVDA Q4 Revenue: $6.05 billion beat estimates of $6.01 billion NVDA Q4 EPS: $0.88 beat estimates of $0.81 Quarterly revenue was down 21% year-over-year, but full-year 2022 revenue stayed flat. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%. "AI is at an inflection point, setting u

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • AI Stock: Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What C3.ai Earnings, Charts Show

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Unity Stock Is Falling

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued below par outlook. Unity said fourth-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $451 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $438.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said Create Solutions 2022 revenue grew 41% year-on-year. Revenue growth was broad-based, with games up 24% year-over-year and industries (beyond games) up

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    (Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Teladoc Stock Is Diving

    Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Teladoc said fourth-quarter revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $637.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $633.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $23.49 per share due to non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $23.26 per share. Excluding the impairment

  • Luminar Broadens Deal With Mercedes, but Lidar Technology Is Still Growing Slowly

    The companies have been collaborating on lidar, essentially laser-based radar, for the past couple of years, but broader adoption is still slow.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. These are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Nikola (NKLA) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nikola's (NKLA) loss per share and revenues is pegged at 46 cents and $34.12 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a