U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    -30.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,074.00
    -185.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,058.75
    -147.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -18.60 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.43
    +1.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    -1.7720 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -19.19 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3170
    -0.2680 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,810.47
    -340.49 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.04
    -14.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,491.93
    -765.32 (-2.71%)
     

Squares pegged: Wordle is the diversion we need now

Jamal Michel
·4 min read

Every day, it seems, many of us are struggling over the same word. Social media is peppered with images of gray, yellow and green boxes. Why? In a word, Wordle.

Those of us who play all are a bit obsessed with it. The free game, developed by software engineer and New York resident Josh Wardle, is simple enough: You are given six chances to solve the day’s five letter word, with every incorrect answer giving you a hint as to which letters are correct and which are not.

When the British-raised puzzle enthusiast created Wordle so he and his partner could enjoy it together, Wardle told TechCrunch he had no clue that the project would amass 2 million players in just a few weeks.

Tracking the game’s success is as nebulous as anything going viral, and when Wardle shared the game with family and a few friends, he was as shocked as any to find out it made its way to the Twitter feeds of scholars, academics, journalists, and gamers who loved puzzlers.

After shelving a prototype of the game in 2013, Wardle returned to it during the pandemic and fine-tuned its features to the version we all feverishly play today. The New York Times said it went from 90 people playing on Nov. 1 to recently over 300,000 about two months later.

Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.
Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.

Competition is stiff on social media, with users copy pasting their results of the day’s Wordle en masse – little green, gray, and yellow box emojis communicate the fury or favor of players trying to be the sharpest wordsmith.

How you won Wordle: Share your best result with us on Twitter @usatodaytech

Struggling at Wordle? 3 tips to mastering the viral word game

Writer and professor Roxane Gay has done the unthinkable and repeatedly solved the day’s Wordle in two tries. Twitter Spaces have been created for users to post their Wordle results and respond to one another directly. Some have attained reputations of mythic proportions for simply solving the word immediately, a feat one Twitter user pointed out as possible after examining the game’s JavaScript source code.

While many of its users pushed Wordle into the realm of heavy competition, the game also courted several copycat apps, so much so that tech giant Apple began removing Wordle clones from its App Store.

The cultural conversation spawning from a simple word game continues to transform. Players from across the globe are sharing their tips for consistently solving the Wordle of the day, others have remarked that being bad at games like Wordle doesn’t make you dumb, and one copycat creator publicly apologized after his monetized clone received immediate backlash online.

Word games have stood the test of time as engaging, low stakes entryways into a space often occupied by avid players of the medium. Wordle leaves loads of room for newcomers and word aficionados to coexist, all vying for the same gratifying green squares and occasional yellow ones to nudge them in the right direction.

It’s the talk of the town now because of the players – grandparents and their grandchildren playfully chide each other for flubbing the day’s Wordle, while journalists jokingly cast shade at colleagues guessing one too many times. It invites all age ranges and skill levels, while requiring very little equipment; the game can be played on most any smartphone web browser.

The best part is, it's completely free.

Wordle, a daily word guessing game, has rocketed in popularity as social media users share their results with followers.
Wordle, a daily word guessing game, has rocketed in popularity as social media users share their results with followers.

Working on one puzzle a day seems underwhelming at first but having access to only one a day harkens back to a time when popular things, like serialized television, needed to be waited on too. We’ve reached a near critical mass with bingeable content and waiting on the next Wordle for 24 hours helps stave off our insatiable desire to consume popular things all at once.

The charm of Wordle is not only its simplicity but its contributions to public discourse –that players from different spaces can engage in and encourage conversation despite the specter of the pandemic still looming. Wordle’s success is reminiscent of the days of Flappy Bird and Pokémon GO, with the latter maintaining its upward trend since its inception. Mobile games have the reach to include casual and avid gamers, and Wardle’s hit puzzle game is evidence that the medium’s reach continues to make significant impact.

Jamal Michel is Gaming Editor for The Nerds of Color. You can follow him on Twitter at @jamalnoc.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wordle: Why this simple word game adds meaning to our pandemic days

Recommended Stories

  • Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics For Polk County Students, Staff, Family

    Polk County Public Schools is hosting multiple vaccine clinics throughout the county that will serve students and teachers for free.

  • Legislature begins session as governor assembles team of advisers | INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE

    Look for a quick-and-easy session as Alabama lawmakers will pass the budgets and then go home to campaign.

  • Yellen says U.S. state, local aid strengthened cities' COVID responses

    The $350 billion in coronavirus relief funds for state and local governments has allowed U.S. cities to respond stronger and more nimbly to an ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. In remarks prepared for delivery to a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Yellen said state and local governments have been creative in using the funding from last year's American Rescue Plan to meet different needs at different times. "This, I think, is some of what the $350 billion did: When Omicron started spreading around our cities, it did not find them broke and broken; it found them much readier to respond," she said, referring to the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

  • Tension in Spain over use of EU recovery funds

    The Spanish government is increasingly under fire over its use of the European Union's massive economic recovery funds, with critics blasting the distribution of aid as too slow and arbitrary.

  • Missing woman Irene Luevano's vehicle found; boyfriend detained on unrelated charge

    Phoenix police have been investigating the disappearance of Luevano, who was last seen near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

  • Tonga undersea cable needs 'at least' four weeks to repair: NZ

    Tonga's only undersea cable was destroyed in a volcanic eruption, severely crippling communications.

  • Tonga tsunami: Race for vital supplies to reach volcano-hit islands

    Teams work desperately to clear ash from runways so planes can deliver food and drinking water.

  • U.S. Dollar’s Comeback May Cut Short Rally in Emerging Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in the world’s reserve currency could choke the current rally of its peers in emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketThat’s the view of Brendan McKe

  • SpaceX launches 49 more Starlink satellites

    SpaceX fired off its third Falcon 9 of 2022 on Tuesday, boosting another 49 Starlink internet satellites into orbit as the company continues building out a globe-spanning network of commercial broadband relay stations. Watch the launch.

  • Progressive prosecutors blasted as homicide numbers climb in Los Angeles, other left-wing cities

    The policies of progressive district attorneys in Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country are failing their own communities, according to the L.A. County prosecutor who led the Gabriel Fernandez case in 2014.

  • Philippines 'buy now pay later' startup BillEase scores $11M Series B

    Buy now pay later (BNPL) startups are proliferating around the world and the Philippines is no exception. Today, one of the country’s biggest BNPL providers, BillEase, announced it has raised an $11 million Series B. The round was led by BurdaPrincipal Investments, growth capital arm of Hubert Burda Media. Operated by fintech First Digital Finance Corporation BillEase launched in 2017, with shopping marketplace Lazada as its first merchant partner.

  • Silver Markets Looking to Break Out

    Silver markets have rallied during the trading session on Tuesday again to pierce the resistance just above. That being said, if we can break above the top of this candlestick, that could bring more momentum into this market.

  • At-home COVID test website launches early. How to order free testing kits from the government

    COVIDtests.gov is allowing Americans to order free COVID test kits earlier than expected. The site directs people to the USPS to order the tests.

  • 3 Reasons Netflix Is Raising Prices Now

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is raising prices for subscribers in the United States and Canada. Binge watchers will see their monthly payments increase by about 11% across the board for all three subscription tiers, beginning with the next billing statement. Netflix's last price increase came in October of 2020 amid surging subscription rates, but that was a relatively small bump, compared to previous price hikes.

  • Federal Government COVID At Home Test Website Launches Tuesday

    The website is available one day earlier than planned.

  • Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard gives it the clear lead in the metaverse

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard is a major step for its metaverse ambitions.

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock Jumped Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is buying top video game maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in an all-cash deal worth $68.7 billion. This will bring some of the industry's biggest gaming properties together under one corporate roof, marrying Activision Blizzard's popular Call of Duty franchise to Microsoft's top titles like Gears of War and Halo. The news sent Activision Blizzard's share price up as high as $86.90 Tuesday morning.

  • Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

    A day earlier than expected, the Biden administration launched its new website to order free at-home tests. It comes as the CDC reports that omicron is responsible for 99.5% of all new cases.

  • Kate Bosworth Shares Tropical Bikini Photo for 39th Birthday: 'Blue Crushed'

    The actress posted Instagram shots that were reminiscent of her role in the 2002’s cult classic Blue Crush

  • Government website for free at-home COVID tests launches early

    The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders. Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe beta launch aims to address trouble