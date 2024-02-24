Nathan Gooden, the CFO of Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), executed a sale of 5,129 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $31.85 per share, resulting in a total value of $163,361.65.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and maintain web presence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,240 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Squarespace Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 36 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $31.85, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.38 billion.

Squarespace Inc CFO Nathan Gooden Sells 5,129 Shares

The insider's activity can be an important indicator for potential investors, providing insights into how executives and directors view the stock's value and prospects. However, it is essential to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

