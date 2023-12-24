Squarespace Inc CFO Nathan Gooden Sells 9,635 Shares

Nathan Gooden, the CFO of Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), executed a sale of 9,635 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $30.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $289,196.35.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and maintain web presence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,111 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Squarespace Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 33 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $30.01, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.377 billion.

The insider's activity can be an indicator of how those with the most intimate knowledge of the company view its current valuation and prospects. However, investors should also consider a wide range of factors when deciding whether to buy, hold, or sell a stock.

