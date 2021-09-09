U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Squarespace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

1 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, and Marcela Martin, CFO, will participate virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, in a fireside chat with Marcela Martin to be available on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT.

  • Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, in a fireside chat with Anthony Casalena on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM ET / 1:20 PM PT.

A webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

About Squarespace
Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in approximately 200 countries and territories maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Christopher Chiou
investors@squarespace.com

Media:
Amanda Cowie
press@squarespace.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301372472.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

