Squash Equipment Market size to grow by USD 35.18 million from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The squash equipment market size is set to grow by USD 35.18 million from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1%. The squash equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Squash Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Request a Free Sample Report to explore more growth opportunities.

The squash equipment market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the introduction of various national and international leagues. The increase in the number of squash courts, including in schools and colleges, will also drive the squash equipment market growth during the next few years.

The squash equipment market covers the following areas:

Squash Equipment Market Sizing
Squash Equipment Market Forecast
Squash Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Black Knight Enterprises Ltd.

  • Dunlop International Europe Ltd.

  • Harrow Sports

  • HEAD Sport GmbH

  • Karakal Worldwide Ltd.

  • Maus Freres SA

  • OLIVER Sport & Squash GmbH

  • Prokennex

Related Reports:

  • Cricket Equipment Market: The cricket equipment market has been segmented by product (cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gears, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas). Download Free Sample Report Now

  • Boxing Equipment Market: The boxing equipment market has been segmented by product (gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

Squash Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 35.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

(5.30)

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Black Knight Enterprises Ltd., Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd., Maus Freres SA, OLIVER Sport & Squash GmbH, and Prokennex

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squash-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-35-18-million-from-2020-to-2024technavio-301398650.html

SOURCE Technavio

