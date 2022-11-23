U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Squishmallows are the Most Popular Toy for the Holiday Season Including in 21 States, According to New Research from Premium Joy

·2 min read

New research conducted by Premium Joy sheds light on the most favorite toy in each state for the holiday season based on online search data from the past six months. The data indicate that squishmallows have the highest popularity overall across the US including in 21 states.

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squishmallows, which are plush toys that were released in 2017, have apparently surpassed the popularity of several other more established toys like Hot Wheels and Nerf for this holiday season, according to a new research by Premium Joy.

The research data, which is based on information from Google search volumes and Google Trends for the past six months, revealed that squishmallows are the most popular holiday toy in 21 states. Hot Wheels and Nerf are the favorite toys in only 10 and 6 states respectively.

"Each squishmallow model comes with a unique personality, including a name and a background story, which makes these plush toys distinct and highly collectible." says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy. "Knowing that, I wouldn't be much surprised to hear that squishmallows have become such a hit during the holiday season."

To read more details about this subject and learn about other interesting research findings including the top holiday toy in each state, check the following page:

https://premiumjoy.com/blog/most-popular-holiday-toys-by-state-2022/

In case you want to ask some questions about the results, you can contact Hassan Alnassir through the email hassan(at)premiumjoy(dot)com.

About Premium Joy

Premium Joy is a parenting blog that offers useful information on child development and educational toys. The topics covered on the website include children puzzles, toy prices, learning activities, play and other subjects that are of interest to parents.

Media Contact
Hassan Alnassir
Premium Joy
https://premiumjoy.com
349273@email4pr.com
909-294-3278

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squishmallows-are-the-most-popular-toy-for-the-holiday-season-including-in-21-states-according-to-new-research-from-premium-joy-301686116.html

SOURCE Premium Joy

