U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,795.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,017.50
    +47.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.60
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.44
    -1.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7870
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,074.74
    -3,153.56 (-10.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    628.48
    -98.21 (-13.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,928.78
    -284.86 (-1.09%)
     

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with eMemory Technology Inc.& AnySilicon| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SRAM and ROM design IP market size is expected to grow by USD 24.08 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 1.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for SRAM and ROM design IP market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors in APAC. The technological shift in the regional enterprises will facilitate the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled SRAM and ROM Design IP Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled SRAM and ROM Design IP Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Analysis Report by Type (SRAM and ROM) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/sram-and-rom-design-ip-market-industry-analysis

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market: Vendor Analysis

The SRAM and ROM design IP market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The SRAM and ROM design IP market report offers information on several market vendors, including AnySilicon, Arm Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Design and Reuse SA, Dolphin Technology Inc, Edge AI, and Vision Alliance, eMemory Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Sperling Media Group LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Surecore Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

  • eMemory Technology Inc. The company offers SRAM and ROM design IP products such as NVM silicon IP platform NeoBit, NeoFuse, NeoMTP, NeoEE and NeoPUF

To know about all vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market - Drivers & Challenges

The faster processing speed is one of the key drivers supporting the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth. The speed at which a computer central processing unit (CPU) retrieves and interprets instructions is determined by the processor clock speed. This allows your computer to do more tasks in a shorter amount of time. SRAM is faster than DRAM since it does not have to refresh as frequently, as DRAM does. It has access periods of 60 nanoseconds in terms of seconds. In 10 nanoseconds, SRAM accomplishes the same task. It does not require an electric charge to be recharged. As the CPU does not have to wait for data from SRAM, it is faster than DRAM. The most typical application of SRAM is to act as a processor cache. Such increasing applications are driving the market growth.

However, the scaling issue of SRAM is one of the factors hindering the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth. SRAM scaling challenges are twofold-cell stability and physical area. SRAM Vmin is a function of transistor Vt mismatch, which is made up of two parts that include structural and random dopant fluctuation (RDF). To the first order, Vt mismatch is inversely proportional to the device/cell size. As a result, the larger the cell, the more stable it is. For instance, SRAM cell size scaling is limited by a few critical ground rules in terms of physical area difficulties," stated Subramani Kengeri, vice president of advanced technology architecture at Global Foundries. However, to address the SRAM scaling problem, chipmakers face some tough processes and design choices. Such challenges faced by chipmakers will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

SRAM And ROM Design IP Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • SRAM - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROM - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our SRAM And ROM Design IP Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The DRAM market share is estimated to increase by USD 111.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. Download a sample now!

  • The programmable application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market share is expected to increase by USD 2.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. Download a sample now!

SRAM And ROM Design IP Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.89

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AnySilicon, Arm Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Design and Reuse SA, Dolphin Technology Inc, Edge AI and Vision Alliance, eMemory Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Sperling Media Group LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Surecore Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 SRAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ROM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arm Ltd.

  • 10.4 Avalanche Technology Inc.

  • 10.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Dolphin Technology Inc

  • 10.7 eMemory Technology Inc.

  • 10.8 Everspin Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 10.10 Surecore Ltd

  • 10.11 Synopsys Inc.

  • 10.12 Xilinx Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sram-and-rom-design-ip-market---39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-ememory-technology-inc-anysilicon-technavio-301544223.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Terra’s LUNA Crashes 95% As Investors Mull Recovery Plan

    Terra's Flagship Token is Cratering

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Strong EIA Outlook

    Expectations are for a 66 Bcf build in stockpiles

  • Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

    Gasoline and diesel prices are hitting all-time highs again, at a national average of $4.40 and $5.55 per gallon, respectively.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stabl

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Infla

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Volkswagen Is Bringing Back the Scout, the SUV Pioneer, as an EV

    The move is part of Volkswagen’s effort to boost its U.S. presence as war and Covid-19 cloud its prospects in Europe and China.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. judge says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    A U.S. judge has determined that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding had been secured to take electric car maker Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's pre-trial decision represented a major victory for investors in a lawsuit accusing the world's richest person of inflating stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of dollars in damages. Chen granted the shareholders summary judgment on the issue of whether Musk knowingly made false statements but declined to grant them summary judgment on the question of whether these statements actually impacted Tesla's share prices.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Oil ends sharply higher, bouncing back as fall in China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices end solidly higher on Wednesday, as investors took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.