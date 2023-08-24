SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.02

The board of SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) has announced that the dividend on 7th of October will be increased to A$0.02, which will be 33% higher than last year's payment of A$0.015 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 5.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

SRG Global's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, SRG Global was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 181% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 63.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

SRG Global's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from A$0.02 total annually to A$0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. SRG Global has impressed us by growing EPS at 44% per year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

SRG Global's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SRG Global will make a great income stock. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for SRG Global that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

