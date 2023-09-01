SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase SRG Global's shares before the 6th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that SRG Global has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of A$0.695. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 84% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 149% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

SRG Global paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to SRG Global's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see SRG Global has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

SRG Global also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. SRG Global has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is SRG Global an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note SRG Global paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about SRG Global from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with SRG Global, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with SRG Global and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

