SRG Global Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

As you might know, SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at AU$811m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 32%, coming in at just AU$0.047 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from SRG Global's two analysts is for revenues of AU$969.7m in 2024. This reflects a notable 20% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 53% to AU$0.067. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.076 in 2024. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a real cut to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$1.08, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on SRG Global's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting SRG Global's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SRG Global to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for SRG Global. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$1.08, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider.

