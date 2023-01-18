New SRO Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Christopher Roberts

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, now New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated December 15, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 12, 2022, in the matter of Christopher Glenn Roberts (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has paid a fine of $10,000;

has paid costs of $2,500; and

shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Chilliwack, British Columbia area.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.

