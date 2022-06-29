SROA Capital Appoints Self-Storage Leader as Chief Operating Officer

SROA Capital

Kenneth Speegle brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to the growing West Palm Beach Florida-based real estate firm

Kenneth Speegle

Kenneth Speegle Chief Operating Officer

West Palm Beach, Fla., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SROA Capital, LLC (“SROA”), a West Palm Beach-based real estate investment and management firm and owner/operator of Storage Rentals of America, has announced the appointment of Kenneth Speegle as Chief Operating Officer. He is responsible for the continued integration of SROA’s technology platform designed to streamline the customer experience and add value to all fund investors by implementing operational improvements that will result in NOI growth.

With nearly 25 years of executive leadership in the self-storage industry, SROA expects Speegle will positively impact every part of the company, from field operations at the property level to the investment team.

“One of my primary goals as COO is to make SROA one of the best places to work in the U.S. by building a culture where employees find personal satisfaction through providing our customers with an enjoyable, quality, customer service experience,” Speegle said.

“Investing in high quality talent ahead of our growth has really been one of the main pillars of our success that has allowed us to continually provide consistent rising yield to our investors since I started the self-storage business in 2006,” said Benjamin Macfarland, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SROA Capital. “Kenny is a perfect complement to our team of trend-setting leaders in the self-storage industry.”

Prior to joining SROA, Speegle spent 18 years at Extra Space Storage in various roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Operations, managing five divisions and over 825 property locations across the Southeast U.S. and Texas. Prior to his time at Extra Space Storage, Speegle served as the Senior District Manager of Storage USA, managing over 25 properties across the Ohio Valley including Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids.

Speegle earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Kent State University. He and his wife Myra reside in Palm Beach County, Florida.

About SROA Capital

SROA Capital, LLC is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and operation of self-storage properties nationwide. SROA owns and operates approximately 15 million rentable square feet across 25 states under the brand Storage Rentals of America. For more information, please visit www.sroacapital.com.

