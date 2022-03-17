SROA CAPITAL CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED FUND VIII AT $650 MILLION

SROA Capital

Benjamin S. Macfarland III, CEO and Founder of SROA Capital.

West Palm Beach, Florida, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SROA Capital (“SROA”), a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology company focused on investing in self-storage, has announced the final closing of its eighth flagship fund, SROA Capital Fund VIII (“Fund VIII”), at $650 million. Fund VIII marks the firm's largest fund to date, having surpassed its $500 million target. The firm also raised approximately $200 million from limited partners for co-investments alongside Fund VIII.

“This success is a testament to the strength of our dedicated self-storage strategy and operating platform we’ve built over the last decade,” said Benjamin S. Macfarland, III, SROA Capital CEO and Founder. “Investors in search of yield have gravitated to self-storage due to its ability to generate consistent growing dividends and to protect against inflation. This is a major reason why storage outperformed other real estate asset classes throughout the Great Financial Crisis and COVID pandemic.”

“We are thrilled with the success of this fundraise and grateful for the strong support we have received from a diverse group of leading real estate investors, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, foundations, global asset managers, wealth managers, and family offices in North America, Latin America and Europe, “said Owen Holm, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Head of Capital Raising at SROA Capital. “With the closing of Fund VIII, SROA Capital currently manages ~$1.2 billion of capital commitments.”

To date, Fund VIII has closed on 26 transactions comprised of 123 self-storage facilities totaling more than 7.2 million rentable square feet. SROA Capital currently owns and manages more than 310 facilities across 23 states which makes the firm one of the largest private owner operators of self-storage. SROA expects to deploy the remainder of Fund VIII over the next 12 months.

About SROA Capital, LLC

West Palm Beach, Florida-based SROA Capital, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology company focused on investing in self-storage properties nationwide. SROA Capital owns and operates over 14-million rentable square feet under the brand Storage Rentals of America. For more information, please visit sroacapital.com or contact a member of the Investor Relations team at ir@sroacapital.com.

