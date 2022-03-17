U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.35
    +39.49 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,337.98
    +274.88 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,563.30
    +126.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.24
    +25.52 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    +7.26 (+7.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.90
    +35.70 (+1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.85 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1132
    +0.0097 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1670
    -0.0210 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4430
    -0.3150 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,757.10
    +262.64 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.63
    -1.64 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

SROA CAPITAL CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED FUND VIII AT $650 MILLION

SROA Capital
·2 min read
SROA Capital
SROA Capital

Benjamin S. Macfarland III, CEO and Founder of SROA Capital.

Benjamin S. Macfarland III, CEO and Founder of SROA Capital.
Benjamin S. Macfarland III, CEO and Founder of SROA Capital.

West Palm Beach, Florida, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SROA Capital (“SROA”), a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology company focused on investing in self-storage, has announced the final closing of its eighth flagship fund, SROA Capital Fund VIII (“Fund VIII”), at $650 million. Fund VIII marks the firm's largest fund to date, having surpassed its $500 million target. The firm also raised approximately $200 million from limited partners for co-investments alongside Fund VIII.

“This success is a testament to the strength of our dedicated self-storage strategy and operating platform we’ve built over the last decade,” said Benjamin S. Macfarland, III, SROA Capital CEO and Founder. “Investors in search of yield have gravitated to self-storage due to its ability to generate consistent growing dividends and to protect against inflation. This is a major reason why storage outperformed other real estate asset classes throughout the Great Financial Crisis and COVID pandemic.”

“We are thrilled with the success of this fundraise and grateful for the strong support we have received from a diverse group of leading real estate investors, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, foundations, global asset managers, wealth managers, and family offices in North America, Latin America and Europe, “said Owen Holm, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Head of Capital Raising at SROA Capital. “With the closing of Fund VIII, SROA Capital currently manages ~$1.2 billion of capital commitments.”

To date, Fund VIII has closed on 26 transactions comprised of 123 self-storage facilities totaling more than 7.2 million rentable square feet. SROA Capital currently owns and manages more than 310 facilities across 23 states which makes the firm one of the largest private owner operators of self-storage. SROA expects to deploy the remainder of Fund VIII over the next 12 months.

About SROA Capital, LLC
West Palm Beach, Florida-based SROA Capital, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology company focused on investing in self-storage properties nationwide. SROA Capital owns and operates over 14-million rentable square feet under the brand Storage Rentals of America. For more information, please visit sroacapital.com or contact a member of the Investor Relations team at ir@sroacapital.com.

Media contacts:
Todd Templin or Daniel Benjamin
BoardroomPR
954.370.8999
ttemplin@boardroompr.com /dbenjamin@boardrooompr.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • 4 Numbers That Make Ocugen an Extremely Risky Buy

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), though, does not appear to be worth the gamble. The biopharmaceutical company's partnership with Bharat Biotech in developing Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, had Ocugen investors hopeful for future profits following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the meantime, Ocugen's business is accumulating losses and burning through money.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy before the next recession. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the stock market outlook, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession. A recession is indicative of declining economic output and growth, lower consumption and demand, reduced investment in the […]

  • Nickel Plunges as Traders Fume Over Latest London Metals Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel fell by the maximum allowed for a second day as the market seeks to reset from last week’s historic short squeeze, while brokers were left stunned as yet another glitch delayed the start of trading in London.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Bond Traders Stunned by Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements about the economy. In fact, one bond-market indicator has started flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukra

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Great news for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...