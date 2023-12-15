SRP unveils biggest solar battery operation with units the size of a shed in Coolidge

The utility company Salt River Project and its partner have commissioned a large-scale energy-storage system in Coolidge, the latest in a series of developments around metro Phoenix that will capture solar power during the day for release during high-demand early evening hours.

The facility owned and operated by NextEra Energy Resources funnels electricity from thousands of nearby solar panels into more than 180 battery-energy storage systems, each roughly the size of a large storage shed.

It's the biggest solar-battery operation utilized by SRP, capable of producing 100 megawatts, enough energy to supply roughly 22,500 average-sized homes with power for about four hours, mainly during early evening hours when demand is high but the sun is no longer shining.

The facility creates no air or water pollution and uses no water to store electricity, according to NextEra Energy Resources.

Ramping up solar power sources

While it's currently the largest such solar project used by SRP that's tied into a battery-storage system, a similar operation more than twice as big will debut south of Buckeye early next year. That new Sonoran Energy Center, at 260 megawatts, will become the largest solar-charged battery operation in Arizona.

Both are part of a decade-long plan under which the utility will expand its power-generating capabilities from nonpolluting energy sources while jockeying to meet an expected 30% demand increase by 2030. SRP now has three battery projects operating and five others under construction.

"For perspective, it took SRP 120 years to develop the generation capacity we have today," said Bobby Olsen, an SRP associate general manager who oversees planning, strategy and sustainability. "We anticipate that we will need to double or triple our capacity in the next dozen years to be able to meet that demand while continuing the transformation to become more sustainable."

Technological advancements supporting renewable energy also have been picking up steam, with large, utility-scale battery-solar projects such as this mostly coming online within the past year or two, said J.D. Rulien, director of development for NextEra Energy Resources. "It's really new technology," he said.

Pinal County emerges as green-energy center

NextEra Energy Resources sells its output to utilities and others. The subsidiary of NextEra Energy of Juno Beach, Florida, has three wind-energy projects operating or under construction in Arizona, plus 11 solar projects operating, being developed or under construction in the state and 11 battery-energy storage systems here, nearly all in the development or construction phase.

Most of NextEra's operations are located in Pinal County, as is the newly commissioned project in Coolidge, called Saint Energy Storage II, after the name of a previous landholder. A nearby solar farm, now connected to the battery-storage system, has been supplying power to the electrical grid for the past three years.

Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson noted the city's emergence as a hotspot for generating and transmitting renewable energy.

"Sixteen percent of our land mass is dedicated to green energy, most of it being solar," he said.

