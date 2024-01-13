SRQ airport set record passenger totals in 2023, with 4.3 million for the year; up 12%

The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport had another record-breaking year in 2023 with more than 4.3 million passengers traveling through the airport.

For the month of December, 406,113 passengers traveled through SRQ, a 7.5% increase compared to the 377,775 passengers in December 2022.

The 12-month activity through December 2023 totaled 4,322,408 passengers, a 12% increase in passengers for the calendar year, compared to 2022's 3,847,606 passengers.

“The record-breaking growth we have seen over the past five years has been phenomenal. For 2023 we recorded over 4.3 million passengers, a 215% increase over 2018 and 3 million more passengers than the 1.3 million passengers we had just five years ago," said airport president and CEO Frederick J. Piccolo. "The number of airlines and routes served at SRQ has also continued to grow over the last five years, expanding from six airlines to 11, and 12 nonstop destinations to 53."

Piccolo noted the airport has completed several projects to handle the growth, including expansion of a jet fuel storage facility, which tripled in size; the enlargement of the screening checkpoint by 33%; and the creation of additional parking lots. The airport is currently constructing a new concourse with five more aircraft gates, expanding the ground transportation area and adding new food and beverage concessions.

