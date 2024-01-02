SRT Marine Systems Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for SRT Marine Systems plc's (LON:SRT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SRT Marine Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Simon Tucker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.50 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.41 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Simon Tucker was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:SRT Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2024

Does SRT Marine Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SRT Marine Systems insiders own about UK£23m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SRT Marine Systems Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no SRT Marine Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in SRT Marine Systems and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SRT Marine Systems. While conducting our analysis, we found that SRT Marine Systems has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

