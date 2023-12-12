SRTC Foundation announces 2024 Comedy for a Cause

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE- The Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Comedy for a Cause fundraiser, which will take place on the evening of February 17, 2024 at The Biscuit Company in Thomasville, Georgia. Comedy for a Cause will feature comedians Angel Gaines and Mike Burton in a ninety-minute comedy show, preceded by drinks, a dinner catered by JB Crumbs, and a presentation honoring distinguished SRTC alumni.

Thomasville National Bank (TNB) is the 2024 presenting partner, supporting the SRTC Foundation's mission to provide financial support to enhance student learning.

"We are extremely excited to introduce Thomasville National Bank as the Presenting Partner of Comedy for a Cause 2024," said SRTC's Director of Institutional Advancement Christina Reneau. "The dedicated team at TNB actively contributes to our community in various meaningful ways. We express our gratitude for their unwavering commitment and continued support of our mission."

Angel Gaines has performed as a feature comic with Mo'Nique, George Wallace, and many others. Angel has appeared on shows with Daphnique Springs, Earthquake for Hartbeat Entertainment Sirius radio, and Tavis Smiley Show on NPR. The comedian's daring honesty and clean humor have made her a crowd favorite at Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Ca. and The Comedy Union in Los Angeles, Ca. Angel was a featured comic at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. She shared the stages with comedian Lil Rel and Kevin Hart's LOL Live from Montreal production. Angel has accompanied many all-star comedy lineups and is currently performing at colleges and clubs all across the country.

Mike Burton grew up in North Carolina and Delaware listening to George Carlin, Eddie Murphy, and Steven Wright. He moved to New York after college, where he performed in a variety of live and filmed productions. He has performed as a regular warm-up comic for daytime talk shows The Revolution and Bethenny, as well as Rachel Ray, The View and Dr.Oz. He has performed stand-up routines all over the country. Most recently, he taped a Drybar comedy special which can be found on Drybarcomedy.com.

Story continues

The SRTC Foundation's Comedy for a Cause events have grown in popularity and success each year. The 2022 event generated over $18,000 through sponsorships, ticket sales, and donations. By 2023, the Foundation saw a sharp increase in interest, and collected over $31,000 for the evening.

"We are excited by this annual event's tremendous community support," said Dr. Amy Maison, SRTC's Vice President for Institutional Advancement. "Each semester, the Foundation offers SRTC students dozens of scholarship opportunities, awarding our students over $130,000 in scholarships annually. We are tremendously grateful for the generous local support that allows us to alleviate our students' financial burdens."

Maison said that the 2024 event is on track to raise over $40,000. All net profit from the event will benefit SRTC student scholarships.

Sponsorships and tickets are now available for the event. Groups or organizations interested in sponsoring the event should contact Christina Reneau at creneau@southernregional.edu or 229-225-4060. Individual tickets are $75 per person, and may be reserved by visiting southernregional.edu/foundation-special-events. All guests enjoy dinner and drinks.

The Southern Regional Technical College Foundation, a nonprofit, 501©3 organization, supports Southern Regional Technical College in its mission to contribute to economic and workforce development in Southwest Georgia. The Foundation strives to promote community awareness of the benefits offered by the College and to supplement available resources through private funding for capital expansion and improvements, equipment, staff and faculty development, and endowments. The SRTC Foundation serves students, educational initiatives, and community partnerships in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties.