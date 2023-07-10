SS Badger Lake Michigan car ferry resumes night sails between Manitowoc and Ludington, Michigan

MANITOWOC – Ship ahoy! After a three-year hiatus, the S.S. Badger car ferry will again make overnight journeys across Lake Michigan.

The popular car ferry, which makes a four-hour trip to and from the Wisconsin and Michigan shorelines, suspended overnight sails in 2020. Lower public demand during the pandemic and the cost of carrying a large ship across the water also led Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns the Badger, to end the ship’s season two weeks early that year.

Now, tides are turning.

“We have seen a continued increase in traffic and demand for the additional crossing,” said Shelby Soberalski, director of marketing and sales for Lake Michigan Carferry, in a news release. “Many passengers have expressed how much they missed being able to sail at night and now we are ecstatic to service our passengers in this capacity again.”

The overnight trip offers passengers a unique opportunity to travel and view the night sky, stars and sunsets as part of the route to their destination, she said.

These sailings are offered Thursday through Sunday evenings through at least Aug. 6, according to the news release.

That means that, in addition to the scheduled day crossing, the Badger will make a second departure from Manitowoc at 1:30 p.m. Central Time, and leave Ludington, Michigan, at 8:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, for Manitowoc.

According to the release, on the 8:45 p.m. departure passengers can expect the same amenities offered during day trips, including Badger Bingo, dining and bar service. Anyone holding tickets for a day crossing who wishes to change to an evening adventure can call the reservation department at 1-800-841-4243.

Visit ssbadger.com for information or to make a reservation.

The Badger is the largest cross-lake passenger and car ferry service on Lake Michigan. The ship can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles and is celebrating 70 years on the water this year.

