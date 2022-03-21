U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,519.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,350.75
    -62.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.00
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.50
    +4.80 (+4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.85
    -0.82 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2520
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,158.75
    -684.73 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.95
    +24.08 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.59
    +35.86 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSNC

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator: March notifications 1.92%

WINDSOR, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator for March 2022 measured 1.92%, up from 1.79% in February.

SS&amp;C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator

"SS&C GlobeOp's Forward Redemption Indicator for March 2022 of 1.92% represents a decline in redemption notices compared to the 2.49% reported a year ago. At 1.92%, the redemptions were the lowest for any month of March since the inception of the Indicator in 2008," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "This favorable level of redemptions demonstrates investor confidence in hedge fund managers' ability to navigate the current market volatility stemming from several sources, including inflation, Federal Reserve policy changes, and international tensions."

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator represents the sum of forward redemption notices received from investors in hedge funds administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform, divided by the AuA at the beginning of the month for SS&C GlobeOp fund administration clients on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. Forward redemptions as a percentage of SS&C GlobeOp's assets under administration on the SS&C GlobeOp platform have trended significantly lower since reaching a high of 19.27% in November 2008. The next publication date is April 22, 2022.

Published on the 15th business day of the month, the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator presents a timely and accurate view of the redemption pipeline for investors in hedge funds on the SS&C GlobeOp administration platform. Movements in the Indicator reflect investor confidence in their allocations to hedge funds. Indicator data is based on actual investor redemption notifications received. Unlike subscriptions, redemption notifications are typically received 30-90 days in advance of the redemption date. Investors may, and sometimes do, cancel redemption notices. In addition, the establishment and enforcement of redemption notices may vary from fund to fund.

SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index


Base

100 points on 31 December 2005

Flash estimate (current month)

-0.99%*

Year-to-date (YTD)

-2.49%*

Last 12 month (LTM)

1.08%*

Life to date (LTD)

221.09%*

*All numbers reported above are gross


SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index


Base

100 points on 31 December 2005

All time high

150.77 in September 2013

All time low

99.67 in January 2006

12-month high

132.75 in March 2022

12-month low

130.27 in April 2021

Largest monthly change

-15.21 in January 2009

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator


All time high

19.27% in November 2008

All time low

1.52% in January 2022

12-month high

2.68% in June 2021

12-month low

1.52% in January 2022

Largest monthly change

9.60% in November 2008

About the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index®

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index (the Index) is a family of indices published by SS&C GlobeOp. A unique set of indices by a hedge fund administrator, it offers clients, investors and the overall market a welcome transparency on liquidity, investor sentiment and performance. The Index is based on a significant platform of diverse and representative assets.

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index is available at www.sscglobeopindex.com.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index and the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator provide monthly reports based on actual and anticipated capital movement data independently collected from all hedge fund clients for whom SS&C GlobeOp provides administration services on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index is an asset-weighted benchmark of the aggregate performance of funds for which SS&C GlobeOp provides monthly administration services on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. Flash estimate, interim and final values are provided, in each of three months respectively, following each business month-end.

While individual fund data is anonymized by aggregation, the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index data will be based on the same reconciled fund data that SS&C GlobeOp uses to produce fund net asset values (NAV). Funds acquired through the acquisition of Citi Alternative Investor Services are integrated into the index suite starting with the January 2017 reporting periods. SS&C GlobeOp's total assets under administration on the SS&C GlobeOp platform represent approximately 10% of the estimated assets currently invested in the hedge fund sector. The investment strategies of the funds in the indices span a representative industry sample. Data for middle and back office clients who are not fund administration clients is not included in the Index, but is included in the Company's results announcement figures.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: GlobeOp SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SS&amp;C GlobeOp (PRNewsFoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C GlobeOp (PRNewsFoto/SS&C)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-globeop-forward-redemption-indicator-301506192.html

SOURCE GlobeOp SS&C

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil jumps as EU weighs Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

    Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Monday, with Brent above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.98, or 3.8%, to $108.68, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday. Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits that aim to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walk

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Se

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate further. The embattled developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its debt restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • Older Americans, Flush With Housing and Stock Portfolio Wealth, Poised to Revive Spending This Year

    THE OUTLOOK Covid-19 kept many older Americans on the sidelines of the recovery in consumer spending as they held back from in-person services like dining and travel. But their spending is picking up as the Omicron wave recedes, and analysts say that could help fuel economic growth in the months ahead.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.