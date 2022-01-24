U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator: January notifications 1.52%

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator for January 2022 measured 1.52%, down from 2.54% in December.

Forward Redemption Indicator
Forward Redemption Indicator

"SS&C GlobeOp's Forward Redemption Indicator declined to 1.52% for January 2022, the lowest level of monthly redemptions reported since the inception of the Forward Redemption Indicator in 2008," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "On a year-over-year basis, the 1.52% just reported compares to 1.78% reported a year ago for January 2021 and represents the nineteenth consecutive month of year-over-year reductions in redemptions notices. It is also noteworthy that the very favorable results for January 2022 include the first round of redemption notices since the emergence of the Omicron variant in major markets."

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator represents the sum of forward redemption notices received from investors in hedge funds administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform, divided by the AuA at the beginning of the month for SS&C GlobeOp fund administration clients on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. Forward redemptions as a percentage of SS&C GlobeOp's assets under administration on the SS&C GlobeOp platform have trended significantly lower since reaching a high of 19.27% in November 2008. The next publication date is February 22, 2022.

Published on the 15th business day of the month, the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator presents a timely and accurate view of the redemption pipeline for investors in hedge funds on the SS&C GlobeOp administration platform. Movements in the Indicator reflect investor confidence in their allocations to hedge funds. Indicator data is based on actual investor redemption notifications received. Unlike subscriptions, redemption notifications are typically received 30-90 days in advance of the redemption date. Investors may, and sometimes do, cancel redemption notices. In addition, the establishment and enforcement of redemption notices may vary from fund to fund.

SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index

Base

100 points on 31 December 2005

Flash estimate (current month)

0.51%*

Year-to-date (YTD)

5.70%*

Last 12 month (LTM)

5.70%*

Life to date (LTD)

228.94%*

*All numbers reported above are gross


SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index

Base

100 points on 31 December 2005

All time high

150.77 in September 2013

All time low

99.67 in January 2006

12-month high

132.41 in December 2021

12-month low

129.38 in February 2021

Largest monthly change

-15.21 in January 2009

SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator

All time high

19.27% in November 2008

All time low

1.52% in January 2022

12-month high

2.68% in June 2021

12-month low

1.52% in January 2022

Largest monthly change

9.60% in November 2008

About the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index®

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index (the Index) is a family of indices published by SS&C GlobeOp. A unique set of indices by a hedge fund administrator, it offers clients, investors and the overall market a welcome transparency on liquidity, investor sentiment and performance. The Index is based on a significant platform of diverse and representative assets.

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index is available at www.sscglobeopindex.com.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index and the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator provide monthly reports based on actual and anticipated capital movement data independently collected from all hedge fund clients for whom SS&C GlobeOp provides administration services on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index is an asset-weighted benchmark of the aggregate performance of funds for which SS&C GlobeOp provides monthly administration services on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. Flash estimate, interim and final values are provided, in each of three months respectively, following each business month-end.

While individual fund data is anonymized by aggregation, the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index data will be based on the same reconciled fund data that SS&C GlobeOp uses to produce fund net asset values (NAV). Funds acquired through the acquisition of Citi Alternative Investor Services are integrated into the index suite starting with the January 2017 reporting periods. SS&C GlobeOp's total assets under administration on the SS&C GlobeOp platform represent approximately 10% of the estimated assets currently invested in the hedge fund sector. The investment strategies of the funds in the indices span a representative industry sample. Data for middle and back office clients who are not fund administration clients is not included in the Index, but is included in the Company's results announcement figures.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: GlobeOp SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SS&amp;C GlobeOp (PRNewsFoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C GlobeOp (PRNewsFoto/SS&C)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-globeop-forward-redemption-indicator-301465977.html

SOURCE GlobeOp SS&C

