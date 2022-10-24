U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

SS&C Intralinks Releases 2023 Limited Partner Survey Results

·2 min read

The seventh annual LP survey highlights views on alternative investment performance and investment plans for 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the results of the SS&C Intralinks 2023 LP Survey*. Produced in association with Private Equity Wire, the survey of 200 investors globally found that most limited partners (LPs) believe alternative investments met or exceeded their performance expectations for 2021, surpassing 2020. Around 70 percent of investors—wealth managers, family offices, endowments, foundations, fund of funds, pension funds and insurance companies—plan to increase their allocations to alternatives over the next 12 months.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

"Macro challenges such as inflation, rising interest rates and the conflict in Ukraine haven't deterred LPs," said Bob Petrocchi, co-head of SS&C Intralinks. "Despite the uncertainty, most LPs will increase their allocations to alternatives over the next 12 months, betting on private equity and hedge fund strategies to provide the best risk-adjusted returns over the next year."

Other key findings include the following:

  • Fifty-three percent of investors expect to increase the number of general partner (GP) relationships in the next 12 months.

  • Private equity generated the best risk-adjusted returns of alternative assets for more than 36 percent of investors over the past 12 months.

  • Nearly half of LPs intend to increase their ESG due diligence when dealing with GPs.

  • Despite rising inflation, nearly 30 percent of LPs prefer to invest in the technology sector.

  • LPs say that GPs can improve their relationships with more frequent virtual calls or greater effort to meet in person.

Click here to read the full report.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

*Responses were collected in May-July, 2022.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-intralinks-releases-2023-limited-partner-survey-results-301657039.html

SOURCE SS&C

