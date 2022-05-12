U.S. markets closed

SS&C Launches Blue Prism Desktop to Optimize Desktop Process Management

2 min read
Blue Prism Desktop enables businesses to securely and centrally execute automated desktop processes, reducing governance and security risks

WINDSOR, Conn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Blue Prism Desktop ("Blue Prism Desktop"), a desktop automation solution. Blue Prism Desktop helps guard against operational vulnerabilities resulting from human interaction, including governance and security risks.

SS&amp;C Technologies
SS&C Technologies

"Innovation platforms can accelerate your innovation activity as they help connect the right people to work on the right ideas," wrote Bernhard Schaffrik, principal analyst at Forrester1. "Enterprises cannot tackle innovation in isolation and need to leverage a systematic approach to co-innovation. Understanding the dynamics and different roles of innovation networks becomes a critical capability for differentiation and growth."

The Blue Prism Desktop platform helps users to:

  • Reduce desktop processing risks, including human interactions such as log-ins, task initiation, and user-specific applications

  • Create transparency and trusted audit trails. Organizations gain visibility over centrally controlled processes with strict user-access controls, multi-level change approvals and intelligent automation software automatically logging every action

  • Automate high-volume, time-consuming and often data-sensitive tasks at scale. The user-friendly interface and centrally governed platform allow businesses to achieve higher output securely.

  • Comply with various IT and security standards and regional regulatory guidelines. SS&C Blue Prism partners with top-tier security technology providers worldwide.

"Enterprises need reliable automation solutions to securely address tasks and use cases across the entire business," said Danny Major, Senior V.P. of Product, SS&C Blue Prism. "Blue Prism Desktop will enable organizations to capitalize on the full potential of desktop automation without compromising on governance or compliance. In addition, our centrally developed and validated processes give organizations the peace of mind and confidence they need to operate at their full capacity and potential."

More than 2,800 customers globally run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism and SS&C Chorus, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. To learn more about Blue Prism Desktop and how it could support your automation ambitions, please visit here.

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

1 "The Tools You Need To Up Your Innovation Game", blog by Bernhard Schaffrik, Forrester, February 8, 2022

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SS&C

