U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0200
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,283.85
    +1,331.12 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

SS&C Promotes Jason White to General Counsel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the appointment of Jason White as General Counsel. In his new role as General Counsel, Jason will be the chief legal officer reporting to Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Jason succeeds Joseph Frank, who resigned effective August 31 to pursue other business and legal interests and will remain as a consultant for a period in order to facilitate a smooth transition. In his new role, Jason will lead the Company's legal department and serve as the Corporate Secretary.

"I am pleased to welcome Jason in his new role," said Bill Stone. "Jason has provided strategic counsel on a broad range of legal, business and operational matters during his tenure at SS&C. Jason consistently demonstrates the skills, knowledge and expertise to take on the challenges and opportunities presented by his new role as our General Counsel. We would also like to thank Joe Frank for his service and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors."

Jason joined SS&C in 2018 from Shearman & Sterling LLP, where he was a New York Finance Partner and Co-Chair of the General Practice Group focusing on corporate and finance transactions. Before his partnership at Shearman & Sterling, Jason was a senior attorney at Barclays in New York.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-promotes-jason-white-to-general-counsel-301367854.html

SOURCE SS&C

Recommended Stories

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Chewy stock drops 10% after Q2 results on disappointing customer numbers

    Chewy Inc. shares dropped more than 10% late Wednesday after the specialty retailer posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and had slightly fewer active customers than Wall Street expected.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • U.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group - WSJ

    The securities regulator disclosed in a letter that its enforcement division had been investigating Workhorse, the report said https://on.wsj.com/3DCKBOk, adding that the letter did not mention what the probe was about and did not offer any further details. Workhorse and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    The stock of hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) hasn't had a great year so far. Analyst Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Plug Power with the equivalent of a buy rating, and believes the stock could reach $34 per share, as reported by StreetInsider.com. One of the reasons that Plug Power's business may be in a position to grow is the potential passage of a federal infrastructure bill.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.