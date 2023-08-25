SS&C Technologies Holdings' (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has announced that the dividend on 15th of September will be increased to $0.24, which will be 20% higher than last year's payment of $0.20 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, SS&C Technologies Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 53.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that SS&C Technologies Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.25 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. SS&C Technologies Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Story continues

SS&C Technologies Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that SS&C Technologies Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for SS&C Technologies Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.