SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, SS&C Technologies Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that SS&C Technologies Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of US$64.90. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether SS&C Technologies Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. SS&C Technologies Holdings paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 23% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see SS&C Technologies Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 41% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, SS&C Technologies Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy SS&C Technologies Holdings for the upcoming dividend? SS&C Technologies Holdings has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. SS&C Technologies Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks SS&C Technologies Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SS&C Technologies Holdings you should know about.

