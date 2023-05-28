SÜSS MicroTec SE (ETR:SMHN) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

SÜSS MicroTec SE (ETR:SMHN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase SÜSS MicroTec's shares on or after the 1st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that SÜSS MicroTec has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of €25.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether SÜSS MicroTec's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether SÜSS MicroTec can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. SÜSS MicroTec is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether SÜSS MicroTec generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that SÜSS MicroTec's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see SÜSS MicroTec has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years. SÜSS MicroTec looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Unfortunately SÜSS MicroTec has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is SÜSS MicroTec worth buying for its dividend? SÜSS MicroTec has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

