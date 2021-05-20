U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,788.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.50
    -20.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.80
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    +0.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.50
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.23 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    +0.0410 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +0.84 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4108
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1500
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,015.16
    -2,644.19 (-6.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.74
    -156.73 (-14.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,030.46
    -13.99 (-0.05%)
     

New SSAB Campaign Spotlights Impact of Counterfeit Steel in Indonesian Mining Sector

·4 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish steel production company SSAB, the world's leading producer of high strength steel, is to put renewed focus on the impact of counterfeit steel following counterfeit sales of its extreme hardness Hardox® wear plate. The well-known steel brand Hardox® wear plate is owned by SSAB and is a registered trademark.

Genuine Hardox only by SSAB
Genuine Hardox only by SSAB
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)

According to the Steel Alliance Against Counterfeiting (SAAC), more than 53% of the steel industry has personally come across fake products during their day-to-day operations. Fake products, in the form of fraudulent, non-certified branding and passing off refurbished steel products as new, not only seriously impact business operations, but also pose a threat to health and safety.

Substandard or counterfeit steel is often poorly made and tested, resulting in low durability and a hazardous environment for employees. This could easily lead to increased cost for insurance, repairs, and replacement as accidents and wear and tear increase.

The use of counterfeit steel can easily land companies in legal trouble, and the processes that produce such steel tend to overlook environmental impact and cause increased contamination.

Genuine Hardox® Guaranteeing Safety, Durability and Sustainability

Genuine, certificated steel products ensure operational safety and longevity of operations. Decades of research into the steel manufacturing and testing process has also led to the establishment of safer, more environmentally friendly production processes, and longer-lasting more endurable steel products.

All grades of genuine Hardox® wear plates are manufactured in SSAB's advanced facility in Scandinavia and the USA. In Indonesia, Hardox® wear steel is solely available through SSAB's own sales channels and in end-use equipment produced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Each steel plate is produced with exact weight calculations and precise safety margins to ensure a guaranteed flatness that either meets or exceeds EN 10029 standards with Hardox's signature properties of tolerance and flexibility, which allow it to absorb substantial impact without any permanent deformation or cracking. Hardox's guaranteed properties of toughness, strength, and durability not only keeps employees safe, but also safeguards your investment

With SSAB's mission to create a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world, Hardox® wear plate provides the very best in terms of abrasive-resistance (AR), extended lifespan weight and extreme hardness for even the most challenging environments.

The improved durability, abrasive resistance (AR), extended life-span and extreme hardness also for smaller lighter vehicles contributing to reduced emissions and optimized mining operations. The unique toughness of Hardox steel reduces the possibility of failure, and gives you added value with long lasting longevity.

Furthermore, Hardox® wear plate is 100% recyclable at the end of its life and can be reused without compromising its unique, market leading properties.

"We have come a long way since the birth of the modern steel industry in 1850, but the prevalence of counterfeit steel products continues to negatively affect perceptions of the steel industry and pose significant risks to business, health and safety and the environment. Particularly, within the extreme conditions of the mining sector where steel is required to be as long-lasting and endurable as possible.

SSAB has invested heavily in creating a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. Our standardized production and testing process ensures that each product SSAB supplies is the very best in terms of resistance, weight and endurance," said John Kuan, Country manager for South East Asia, SSAB.

The resulting qualities of Hardox® products reduce the need to rely on more inferior steel products, and ensures peak performance throughout its lifespan. This is something that substandard and counterfeit steel cannot provide.

How to Distinguish Genuine Hardox® Products

To combat counterfeit steel products and help protect consumers, SSAB has implemented the following measures to guarantee the authenticity of Hardox® wear plate:

  • Consistent hardness from the surface to the core of the material

  • Strength in accordance with the material's specification

  • Toughness is a unique benefit of Hardox® wear plate

  • Guaranteed properties in Hardox® - flatness, thickness & bending

  • Mill certificate of authentication for material delivered

As the official supplier of Hardox® products in Indonesia, companies should only look to SSAB for their premium steel needs. If you are concerned that you may have been misled to purchase counterfeit steel or would like to report a distributor of counterfeit Hardox® wear plates, please contact SSAB as soon as possible.

Genuine Hardox only by SSAB

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com. Join us also on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE SSAB

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Taiwan’s Once Blistering Economy Is Battered From All Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is facing major threats from a surge in coronavirus cases and drought-triggered power outages, potentially derailing one of Asia’s economic success stories this year.The island has gone from zero local cases earlier this month to recording 1,226 domestic infections in the past five days alone, and stocks fell Thursday after a soft lockdown was extended to the entire island. Schools were already closed, but the new rules mean masks are mandatory outdoors, with limits on social gatherings and the closure of many public facilities.If cases remain high, Taiwan may be forced into a full lockdown, which would spread the pain from the retail sector to exports in an economy heavily reliant on trade. On top of that, a drought has left hydroelectric plants operating at limited capacity, contributing to power outages in major cities across the island, including locations where the world’s biggest computer chip businesses operate.“The economy will be hit now and in the near future, there will be scars from Covid on economic growth,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. The power shortages mean “even a short blackout slows down the production line. So the chip shortage will be under even more pressure.”Read More: Complacency Let Covid Break Down Taiwan’s Only Line of DefensePang sees a downgrade in economic growth this year depending on how long a lockdown lasts. Gross domestic product rose at a blistering pace of 8.16% in the first quarter, underpinned by factory output and surging export growth, with the government predicting a full-year expansion of 4.64%.Power OutagesThe hit to GDP growth from the latest virus curbs could be as low as 0.16 percentage points if the outbreak ends by June 30 or as high as 0.53 points if it extends into the third quarter, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said at a briefing in Taipei Tuesday.Read More: Taiwan Aims to Keep Chip Production Humming as Covid SpreadsPower shortages are another complication. The drought has left hydroelectric plants operating at limited capacity. A dual coal- and gas-fired plant went offline last Thursday due to a technical error, and consumers across the island on Monday got mobile phone alerts ahead of yet another round of rolling blackouts. Authorities announced new restrictions on water access Wednesday.There’s unlikely to be any let-up in the drought: traditional “plum rains” in May and June will likely bring less precipitation than in previous years, Economics Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua warned in a video Tuesday, urging the public to limit their electricity and water use.The main reason for the repeated blackouts over the past week has been surging electricity use as factories run non-stop around the clock to keep up with overseas demand, Wang said.“The water shortage is unprecedented: that means it is difficult to predict the effect,” said Sam Chang, a bond trader at Hua Nan Securities Ltd. “While there is not much talk on this issue on the trading floors so far, it will definitely trigger the panic on the local bond markets.”Market SlumpStocks have taken the biggest knock so far, with the TWSE Index down more than 8% this month despite a 5% rebound Tuesday, which was driven by gains in chipmakers. The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index fell as much as 0.7% in early trade, while the local dollar was little changed. Taiwan Stocks Fall as Officials Extend Island-Wide Soft LockdownTaiwan is the world’s main supplier of advanced computer chips, with the island hosting the highest-end facilities of industry linchpins Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and ASE Technology Holding Co. -- a key supplier to an auto industry already struggling with shortages.Read More: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeWhile retail and consumption will bear the brunt of the latest virus curbs, exports and industrial production are expected to sustain double-digit growth in the second quarter, according to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. economist Ma Tieying. Semiconductor production is largely automated and factory disruption could be limited, she said. DBS is maintaining its full-year GDP growth forecast of 5%.Still, manufacturers have to deal with virus-related supply chain issues, including for high-value exports shipped by plane. China Airlines Ltd. this month said its airfreight capacity will be cut by 10% as a result of new Covid-related rules, imposed after its pilots were linked to the rapidly growing outbreak.The resurgence in virus cases increases the likelihood of more government support. Taiwan’s cabinet said last week it will increase the Covid-19 relief spending cap to NT$630 billion ($22.6 billion) from NT$210 billion. DBS’s Ma said there’s sufficient room for fiscal policy to be expanded, though limited scope for monetary easing from the central bank.Authorities are racing to contain the outbreak, hoping they can duplicate last year’s success in restricting its spread and the total death toll, which now stands at 14.Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, said the virus outbreak will “dent rather than derail growth,” partly because of the robust outlook for exports and investment. However, the “surprise outbreak and tighter restrictions are likely to knock confidence more than in its regional peers experiencing a surge in cases, such as Singapore,” he said.(Adds decline in stocks in second paragraph, broader markets in 11th.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Remains Under Pressure Against British Pound

    GBP/USD is trying to get above 1.4200.

  • Wall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings

    U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. AT&T Inc shed 5.8%, among the biggest percentage decliners in the benchmark S&P 500. It extended declines from Monday, when the telecoms firm said it would cut its dividend payout ratio as a result of its $43 billion media asset deal with Discovery Inc.

  • Asian Stocks, U.S Futures Steady; Yields Up on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday and Treasury yields held an advance after Federal Reserve minutes flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases. Commodities extended declines.Equities fluctuated in Japan, posted modest losses in Hong Kong and China, and rose in Australia. U.S. futures edged down after the S&P 500 pulled back for a third day. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc.The minutes indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was steady after climbing to 1.67%. A dollar gauge trimmed a rally.Commodities slid amid concern about inflation, potential curbs on monetary stimulus and China’s efforts to rein in raw material prices. Volatility swept over cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin posting a same-day plunge and rally of about 30% Wednesday. Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. Speculative ardor is also waning, underlined most recently by the gyrations in digital tokens. While U.S. policy makers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period, any hints of a timeline for paring back exceptional stimulus could exacerbate such trends.“It was a surprise to hear the talk about Fed tapering,” Joyce Chang, JPMorgan’s chair of global research, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market had been thinking there might be a couple of months before you really saw this particular issue come into focus.” Still, Chang said it was not the time to bet against the broader fundamentals right now on the outlook for growth.Oil stabilized after slumping to the lowest in three weeks with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The index retreated 0.3%Nasdaq 100 contracts shed 0.2%. The gauge rose 0.2%Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 0.6%CurrenciesThe Japanese yen was at 109.12 per dollar, up 0.1%The offshore yuan traded at 6.4349 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped less than 0.1%The euro was at $1.2182BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.67%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate was steady at $63.29 a barrel after falling 3.3%Gold was at $1,870.15 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • Canadian Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Consumer prices in Canada climbed at the fastest rate in a decade, outpacing estimates and potentially fueling concerns that the country -- much of which is still in lockdown -- is entering a period of persistent inflation.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in April, compared with 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That exceeded economist predictions of a 3.2% annual pace. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5% versus the 0.2% economists were expecting.The annual reading -- the highest since May 2011 -- may raise worries that price pressures could be stronger than predicted by the Bank of Canada, which has been cautioning against over-reacting to an inflation spike it expects will be only transitory. If inflation proves more durable, however, that could force the central bank to bring forward interest rate increases that investors aren’t anticipating until later next year.Core inflation -- often seen as a better measure of underlying price pressures -- rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in March. That’s the highest since 2012.Higher gasoline prices were the biggest upward contributer to annual inflation. They were up 62.5% in April compared with the same time last year, when prices plunged to an 11-year low in the early weeks of the pandemic, the report said. On a monthly basis, shelter prices were the biggest upward contributer due to higher building costs and strong demand for single family homes.The annual consumer price index reading is distorted because the year-ago period used as comparison coincided with broad demand and price declines at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon known as the base effect.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Until the Bank of Canada sees labor market slack largely closed, and consumer wage and inflation expectations show signs of breaking out of a lengthy drift lower, we think policy makers will move very carefully in the direction of a rate hike.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereA similar phenomenon also drove inflation higher in the U.S. last month to an annual 4.2% pace. Unlike in the U.S., inflation in Canada may be rising at a slower pace because much of the country was still in some form of a Covid-related shutdown last month, stunting demand for goods and services. Recent gains in the Canadian dollar also may have dampened inflation pressures.“Base effects and higher commodity prices have done most of the damage, similar to what was seen in the U.S. CPI release last week, although that also had a boost from the US economic reopening,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.Canada’s dollar fell after the report, trading 0.3% lower at C$1.2101 per U.S. dollar at 9:01 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on Canadian government five-year bonds were little changed at 0.95%.Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had predicted that inflation would rise to about 3% because of these base effects, but he also said he believes that underlying price pressures remain depressed because of continued slack in the economy. In its latest forecasts released last month, the central bank forecast inflation to average 2.9% in the second quarter before returning near its 2% target by the end of the year.“BoC members have already stated that they’d look through the short-term overshoot in inflation, meaning there is a high bar for CPI to clear before markets start to speculate on changing expectations of normalization,” Harvey said.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics box.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Activist Wins Partial Glass Lewis Support in Board Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The activist seeking to revamp the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. received a boost Monday with another prominent shareholder advisory firm recommending investors support two of its four nominees.Glass Lewis & Co. said it agreed with activist investor Engine No. 1 that Exxon’s board had failed to demonstrate the foresight needed to position the company for long-term value creation. The advisory firm said shareholders should elect Gregory Goff and Alexander Karsner from Engine No. 1’s slate to the board because they would bring a “fresh independent perspective and relevant industry, operational and regulatory experience.”“While Exxon claims to have evolved its strategy and maintained its historical leadership position among oil majors, our review finds the company’s competitive position and financial returns have eroded, and its stated strategy to address the underlying reasons for this diminished performance is generally insufficient,” Glass Lewis said in its report late Monday.The advisory firm said Exxon’s leading position in the industry is “slipping” and its long-term shareholder returns have lagged certain European peers. Its long-term return on capital has also deteriorated to levels at or even below its estimated cost of capital, Glass Lewis said.“While the Exxon board has recently refreshed itself with needed oil and gas, capital allocation, investor perspective and climate-related business transformation experience, we believe the board remains lacking in critical areas, such as energy and cyclical business experience, scientific and technological research expertise and regulatory experience,” Glass Lewis said.Representatives for Exxon and Engine No. 1 were not immediately available for comment.Last week, another advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., said it agreed with the first-time activist’s arguments that more independent industry expertise was needed on the board to help improve its performance and guide Exxon through its energy transition plans. It urged investors to support three of Engine No. 1’s nominees.Engine No. 1 has been locked in a war of words with Exxon since disclosing a stake in Exxon in December. The San Francisco-based investment firm owns roughly a $57 million stake in the $263 billion Exxon. Its push for changes has garnered the support of pension plans in California and New York, as well as the Church of England and insurer Legal & General Group Plc.Exxon, for its part, has argued that it has one of the strongest boards in corporate America, and that additional changes were not necessary after it appointed three new directors, including activist investor Jeff Ubben, earlier this year. It has also argued that Engine No. 1 refused to engage with it and was focused on Exxon quitting its existing business, something it argues puts its $15 billion annual dividend at risk.Glass Lewis said it agreed with Engine No. 1 that past refreshment of the board, in accordance with the company’s “seemingly outdated framework” has not resulted in a significant change in strategic direction or improvement in performance.“We believe incremental changes will help to ensure the Exxon board is composed of individuals who possess the range of relevant, successful experience, skillsets and perspectives that will be needed for the company to address the critical issues it faces, and to more fully explore the potential pathways and role Exxon might play in the energy sector going forward,” the advisory firm said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oprah-backed Oatly raises $1.4 billion in IPO

    (Reuters) -Swedish vegan milk maker Oatly Group AB, which counts celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman among its backers, raised $1.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, the company said in a statement. The company, whose investors also include rapper Jay Z and former Starbucks Corp head Howard Schultz, said it priced 84.4 million American depositary shares in the initial public offering at $17 each, at the top of its indicated range. Oatly's share sale comes in the middle of a crucial juncture for the U.S. IPO market, which is facing significant volatility due to inflation fears that have forced investors to abandon high-growth stocks, focusing on value stocks instead.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • As bitcoin and dogecoin plummet, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • What bitcoin’s collapse could mean for your retirement

    Youngsters’ dreams of an easy, early and rich retirement were getting a pounding this week as their favorite cryptocurrencies collapsed. Prices for bitcoin (BTCUSD) and other futuristic “currencies” were in free fall Wednesday. Anyone who has bought into bitcoin since February is already in the red.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • What crypto analysts say investors should do as bitcoin market hit by ‘extreme fear’

    Crypto markets are in the midst of a substantial selloff that has shaken the conviction of some new investors in the nascent sector. Here's what some market participants say investors should do.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.