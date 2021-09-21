U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +17.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,006.00
    +167.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,061.50
    +52.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.40
    +10.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    +0.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,839.50
    -5,178.69 (-11.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.43
    -92.96 (-8.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,970.78
    -529.27 (-1.74%)
     

SSAB Helps Australian Businesses Achieve Sustainability Goals with World's First Fossil-Free

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global steel manufacturer and supplier, SSAB, announces its latest fossil-free steel variants produced using Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology ("HYBRIT Technology"). As the world's first fossil-free steel, the company aims to help Australian businesses achieve sustainable transportation and manufacturing processes with its green and sustainable technology.

SSAB - World&#39;s First Fossil-Free Steel
SSAB - World's First Fossil-Free Steel
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)

This initiative comes at a time when Australian policymakers and companies are exploring "green steel" as an opportunity to support business growth, operational efficiency, and sustainable development.

A report by the Grattan Institute found that if Australia captured about 6.5% of the global steel market, the country could generate more than AU $65 billion in annual export revenue and create over 25,000 domestic jobs. As demand grows for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking, SSAB is doubling down on its efforts to promote an eco-friendly future for the transportation, construction, and mining sector with the world's first fossil-free steel.

"Our creation represents a significant step forward in the transition to sustainable iron and steelmaking. With mounting pressure for Australian governments and industries to address the impending climate crisis, businesses and individuals are being enacted to force change and implement sustainable global value chains. Fossil-free steel represents a viable alternative, as it does not compromise on quality and can be used in all industries," said Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Green hydrogen technology: a new revolution for sustainable businesses

HYBRIT, a jointed initiative of SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall was created in 2016 with the aim of developing a technology for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking. The process replaces coking coal, traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen.

In August 2021, SSAB was able to show the world´s first fossil-free steel plate made from hydrogen-reduced iron, produced at HYBRIT's pilot plant in Luleå, Sweden

This initiative has already been taken up by some of the world's leading companies across multiple sectors. In July 2021, SSAB Oxelösund successfully produced and delivered the first fossil-free steel reduced by 100% fossil-free hydrogen to Volvo Group. SSAB has also inked a partnership with Mercedes-Benz AG to introduce fossil-free steel into vehicle production as early as possible, with the first prototype parts for body shells planned for next year.

Beyond the automotive industry, the company has partnered with Cargotec to start coordinated development toward the use of fossil-free steel in Cargotec's cargo handling equipment.

"These partnerships demonstrate the vast potential of HYBRIT technology and fossil-free steel to bring a new future to sustainable construction, mining, and transportation in Australia. As a premium product with high customer value, HYBRIT will help companies strengthen their competitive advantage and meet growing global demand, while building the domestic skills and capabilities needed to create an export-oriented green steel industry," said Marta McInally, Sales Director East Asia, Asia Pacific and Australia.

SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026. For more information, please visit www.ssab.com

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE SSAB

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Trump Org Prosecutors Find New Evidence—in a Basement

    Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • Activision Says the SEC Is Probing Its Workplace Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating disclosures regarding workplace issues at the embattled video-game giant.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG S

  • Will The Infrastructure Bill Force US Crypto Mining Companies To Move Offshore?

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill pushes mining to the edge of extinction even while it seems that the US will remain the undisputed leader in the cryptocurrency mining industry. The Senate initially passed the multi-trillion-dollar bill on August 10 and later approved it by the House in a vote of 220 to 212. The turmoil began when cryptocurrency provisions were added to the bill at the last minute in late July, with the stated goal of raising an estimated $28 billion by closing the crypto tax

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsFutures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.

  • QC Copper Announces Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the Opemiska Deposit: 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of M&I Mineral Resources and 21.3M tonnes @ 0.73% CuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources

    QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to report the results for its initial Mineral Resource Estimate on the Opemiska Project located in the Chibougamau District of Quebec.

  • Chinese property crisis rocks global markets

    Stock markets fell around the world on Monday amid rising fears that a property crisis in China has put the global recovery from Covid at risk.

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.