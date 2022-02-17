U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,462.00
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,820.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,571.75
    -28.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.80
    -6.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.11
    -2.55 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1382
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4800
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,116.02
    +20.12 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.49
    +4.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,368.42
    -91.98 (-0.33%)
     

SSC Security Services Corp. Announces Twenty Second Dividend Payment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SECUF

REGINA, SK, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTXQX: SECUF) announces that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, representing $0.12 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

This dividend is designated by the Corporation to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding SSC and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of SSC's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding the security industry, the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and SSC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE SSC Security Services Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c4254.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild N

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • 3 Poor-Performing Nasdaq Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

    If you're a fan of bargains, there are plenty of names worth a look left behind in the wake of the market's recent pullback.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, Fox“The Cov