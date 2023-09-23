SSC Security Services Corp. (CVE:SECU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like SSC Security Services Corp. (CVE:SECU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase SSC Security Services' shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.12 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SSC Security Services stock has a trailing yield of around 4.8% on the current share price of CA$2.52. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. SSC Security Services lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. SSC Security Services reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. SSC Security Services's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were seven years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid SSC Security Services? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of SSC Security Services's dividend merits.

So while SSC Security Services looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for SSC Security Services that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

