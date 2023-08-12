SSC Security Services Corp. (CVE:SECU) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

It's not a stretch to say that SSC Security Services Corp.'s (CVE:SECU) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Commercial Services industry in Canada, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does SSC Security Services' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for SSC Security Services as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For SSC Security Services?

SSC Security Services' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, we see the company's revenues grew exponentially. The amazing performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 228% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 33% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.0% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that SSC Security Services' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On SSC Security Services' P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Looking at SSC Security Services' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

