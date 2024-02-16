SSC Security Services (CVE:SECU) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.03

SSC Security Services Corp.'s (CVE:SECU) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.03 per share on 15th of April. This means the annual payment is 4.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

SSC Security Services Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even in the absence of profits, SSC Security Services is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 40.9% over the next 12 months. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

SSC Security Services Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The most recent annual payment of CA$0.12 is about the same as the annual payment 7 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. SSC Security Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 41% per year over the past five years. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

SSC Security Services' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for SSC Security Services (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

