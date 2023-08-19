SSC Security Services (CVE:SECU) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.03

SSC Security Services Corp. (CVE:SECU) will pay a dividend of CA$0.03 on the 15th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

SSC Security Services Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even though SSC Security Services isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 30.9% if recent trends continue. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

SSC Security Services' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that SSC Security Services has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The last annual payment of CA$0.12 was flat on the annual payment from7 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that SSC Security Services has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past five years. While the company is not yet turning a profit, it is growing at a good rate. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

Our Thoughts On SSC Security Services' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think SSC Security Services is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for SSC Security Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is SSC Security Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

