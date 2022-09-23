SSD Controllers Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 bn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "SSD Controllers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The global SSD controllers market size is expected to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period.

Major SSD Controller Companies

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

CNEX Labs Inc.

Greenliant Systems

Hyperstone GmbH

Intel Corp.

IntelliProp Inc.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Kioxia Holdings Corp

Marvell Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Phison Electronics Corp.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Seagate Technology LLC

Silicon Motion Technology Corp

SK HYNIX Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

SSD Controllers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Data center and enterprise - size and forecast 2021-2026

Client and retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

SSD Controllers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The data center and enterprise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are working on improving the performance and efficiency of enterprise applications. Several organizations are adopting cloud-based services for their businesses, with the advent of digitalization. Cloud computing allows flexible, scalable, and efficient business operations, which is increasing the construction of data center facilities across the world. Many medium-sized enterprises are also expecting to begin the construction of data centers. In addition, government agencies across the world are providing improved services by utilizing advanced technologies. Data centers help government agencies by supplying computational power for analyses such as labor statistics, transportation statistics, foreign trade, internal revenue, population surveys, and service tax statistics. The advent of cloud computing and big data analytics has increased the importance of operating data center facilities globally. For instance, Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp are cloud-based applications built and managed by their respective organizations.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the presence of several manufacturers of SSD controllers, such as Toshiba, Seagate, SK Hynix, and Western Digital. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are the key countries for the SSD controllers market in APAC. The high penetration of the Internet in APAC and the focus on the development of telecommunication network infrastructure are encouraging domestic companies to launch innovative products.

Solid State Drive Controller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., CNEX Labs Inc., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Intel Corp., IntelliProp Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corp, Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Phison Electronics Corp., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Seagate Technology LLC, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, SK HYNIX Inc., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Data center and enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Client and retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Intel Corp.

10.5 Kioxia Holdings Corp

10.6 Marvell Technology Inc.

10.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

10.8 Seagate Technology LLC

10.9 Silicon Motion Technology Corp

10.10 SK HYNIX Inc.

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

10.12 Western Digital Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

